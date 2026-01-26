Audi is accelerating its preparations for the future of Formula 1 by officially launching its own driver development program. As the German manufacturer gears up for its debut in 2026, it is looking beyond its initial lineup of Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. The new initiative is designed to discover and cultivate the next generation of talent, ensuring that Audi has a sustainable pipeline of "home-grown" champions to lead the team toward its 2030 title goals.

McNish to Lead the Search for Talent

The program will be headed by Le Mans legend Allan McNish, who has been tasked with finding drivers who possess more than just raw speed. McNish emphasized that the "Vorsprung durch Technik" philosophy of Audi must apply to its human capital as much as its engineering. He is looking for young racers who demonstrate intelligence, resilience, and a

team-oriented mindset—qualities that Audi believes are essential for a modern world champion.

McNish expressed his excitement about finding the "cornerstones" of the future Audi F1 Team. The goal is to create a clear pathway that takes promising young drivers and refines their skills through the team's professional infrastructure. By starting the program now, Audi ensures that they are not solely reliant on the existing driver market, but can instead mold athletes to fit their specific technical and corporate culture.

Building Toward 2030

The launch of the talent program follows Audi's recent announcement of a five-year plan to become world champions by 2030. While the team will start its journey as a "Challenger" in 2026 using the infrastructure inherited from Sauber, the long-term goal is to become a fully independent winning machine. With McNish at the helm of the development program, Audi is sending a clear signal that they are in Formula 1 for the long haul, investing in the future of the sport as they build toward their ultimate ambition.