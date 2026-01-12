user icon
icon

Pressure Mounts at Red Bull: “Otherwise Verstappen Will Leave”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Pressure Mounts at Red Bull: “Otherwise Verstappen Will Leave”

Pressure is building rapidly at Red Bull Racing as the team approaches the crucial 2026 regulation reset. According to Formula 1 analyst Peter Windsor, everything hinges on whether Red Bull can deliver a genuinely competitive car under the new rules. If they fail, Windsor believes Max Verstappen may seriously consider a move elsewhere, with Aston Martin already positioned as a potential destination. 

While Verstappen remains publicly calm, Windsor argues that Red Bull’s margin for error is shrinking fast. 

More about Red Bull Racing McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

Jan 23
 US Customs Seizes Vital Red Bull Turbocharger in Airport Drama

US Customs Seizes Vital Red Bull Turbocharger in Airport Drama

Jan 22

A Calm Verstappen, but No Guarantees 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor explained that Verstappen himself is unlikely to panic. “Max is not the kind of driver who reacts emotionally,” he said. 

However, that does not mean loyalty is unconditional. “If the car is not good enough, then he will leave.” 

According to Windsor, Verstappen’s patience is linked directly to performance. “As long as Red Bull deliver, there is no issue.” 

2026 as the Defining Moment 

Windsor emphasised that the 2026 regulation change represents a clean break. New power units, different aerodynamics and a revised competitive order will reshape the grid. 

“This is where Red Bull must prove they are still at the top of their game,” Windsor said. 

If Red Bull misjudge the new regulations, recovery will be difficult. “Under the cost cap, you cannot fix big mistakes quickly.” 

Aston Martin Waiting in the Wings 

Windsor pointed to Aston Martin as the most logical alternative if Verstappen does decide to move. The presence of Adrian Newey, combined with heavy investment and long-term ambition, makes the team attractive. 

“Aston Martin have everything in place,” Windsor said. “Facilities, funding and a clear plan.” 

He believes Verstappen would be tempted by a project built around him. “That kind of environment suits Max.”

Red Bull’s Internal Challenge 

Red Bull are not starting from zero. The team still has strong leadership, a proven culture and recent championship success. However, Windsor believes the loss of key figures has increased risk. 

“You can’t pretend losing people like Newey doesn’t matter,” he said. 

Continuity, according to Windsor, will be tested more than ever. “The question is whether Red Bull can replace brilliance with structure.” 

Verstappen Holds the Leverage 

One of the most significant factors is Verstappen’s contractual position. Performance-related clauses give him freedom if competitiveness drops. 

“That changes the power balance completely,” Windsor noted. 

Red Bull know this. “They understand what is at stake.” 

No Immediate Drama, But Real Stakes 

Windsor was careful not to frame the situation as a crisis. “This is not chaos. It’s pressure.” 

He described it as a natural consequence of dominance. “When you’ve been on top for so long, expectations are enormous.” 

For now, Verstappen remains focused on racing. But as 2026 approaches, Red Bull face a clear reality. Deliver a winning car, or risk losing the driver around whom their modern era has been built. The countdown, Windsor suggests, has already begun.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar