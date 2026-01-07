user icon
Hadjar Sets Bold Red Bull Target and Wants to Take on Verstappen

Isack Hadjar has made no attempt to hide his ambition after stepping up to Red Bull Racing. The young Frenchman says his goal is not simply to learn or survive at the front of the grid, but to actively challenge Max Verstappen. Hadjar admits the scale of the task is enormous, yet insists that aiming lower would make no sense when joining the reigning champions. 

Hadjar’s promotion places him directly alongside the sport’s dominant force. While many rookies would speak cautiously, Hadjar has chosen honesty, confidence and a clear competitive mindset. 

“You Don’t Join Red Bull to Be Second” 

Speaking to L’Équipe, Hadjar explained why he refuses to downplay his ambitions. “You don’t join Red Bull to be second,” he said. 

He stressed that respect for Verstappen does not mean fear. “I know how strong Max is. Everyone does. But you still have to aim high.” 

According to Hadjar, internal competition is part of Red Bull’s DNA. “That’s what makes the team so successful.” 

Acknowledging the Size of the Challenge 

Hadjar was realistic about the difficulty of taking on Verstappen. “I’m not naive. I know what I’m up against.” 

He described Verstappen as the benchmark of modern Formula 1. “He is the reference for everyone.” 

Hadjar added that the gap cannot be closed overnight. “This is about progress, learning and pushing step by step.” 

Confidence Without Arrogance 

Despite his bold statements, Hadjar insisted his confidence is grounded. “I believe in my abilities, but I also know I have a lot to learn.” 

He said the move to Red Bull is an opportunity rather than a guarantee. “Nothing is given. You have to earn everything.” 

Hadjar believes self-belief is essential. “If you don’t think you can fight the best, you shouldn’t be here.” 

Learning From the Best Up Close 

One advantage Hadjar sees is direct access to Verstappen. “Being team mates with Max is the fastest way to learn.” 

He highlighted the value of data comparison. “You can see exactly where you lose time and why.”

According to Hadjar, that transparency accelerates development. “There is nowhere to hide.”

Red Bull’s Expectations Are Clear 

Hadjar said Red Bull made their expectations clear from the start. “They want hunger, work ethic and honesty.” 

He described the environment as demanding but fair. “They push you hard, but they also support you.” 

That balance, Hadjar believes, suits him. “I respond well to pressure.” 

A Statement of Intent 

By publicly stating his desire to challenge Verstappen, Hadjar has set a clear marker. He knows results, not words, will ultimately define his place. 

“I’m here to compete,” he said. “That’s the point of Formula 1.” 

Whether Hadjar can genuinely threaten Verstappen remains to be seen. But his message is unmistakable. He is not joining Red Bull to observe history. He wants to test himself against it. 

