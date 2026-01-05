user icon
Red Bull Senior Figure Moves Directly to McLaren

Red Bull Senior Figure Moves Directly to McLaren

A key figure within Red Bull’s Formula 1 organisation has made an immediate switch to McLaren, marking another significant departure from the Milton Keynes team. Will Courtenay will join McLaren as Sporting Director earlier than initially expected, underlining the scale of internal change at Red Bull after a period of sustained success. The move is seen as a strategic gain for McLaren and a symbolic moment for Red Bull as they continue to lose experienced personnel. 

Courtenay has been part of Red Bull’s operational core for years, playing an important role in race execution, strategy coordination and sporting processes. His departure follows earlier exits by high-profile names, reinforcing the sense that Red Bull are entering a new phase. 

Immediate Move Raises Eyebrows 

Originally, Courtenay was expected to complete a longer handover period at Red Bull. Instead, the transition has been brought forward, allowing him to take up his role at McLaren without delay. 

Such immediacy is unusual at senior level and highlights how highly McLaren rate Courtenay’s expertise. For a team pushing hard to establish itself as a consistent front runner, strengthening the sporting department is a clear priority. 

For Red Bull, the accelerated departure is another reminder that retaining top personnel can be as challenging as developing fast cars. 

McLaren Strengthen the Foundations 

McLaren’s decision to bring Courtenay in as Sporting Director fits a broader pattern of targeted recruitment. The team has focused on building depth and experience across all departments, not just in technical leadership. 

The sporting side of a Formula 1 team is often overlooked, but it plays a critical role in operational excellence. Pit stop procedures, race weekend execution and regulatory interpretation can all swing results when margins are tight. 

By securing Courtenay, McLaren add a figure with extensive experience at the sharp end of the grid. His knowledge of Red Bull’s processes and standards is expected to be particularly valuable. 

Another Departure From Red Bull

Courtenay’s exit adds to a growing list of senior Red Bull departures in recent seasons. While the team remain competitive on track, the loss of experienced staff inevitably raises questions about continuity behind the scenes. 

Red Bull have long been praised for stability and strong internal culture. However, sustained success also makes staff attractive targets for rivals looking to accelerate their own progress. 

The challenge for Red Bull now is ensuring that institutional knowledge is effectively replaced and that new structures bed in smoothly. 

Timing Matters Ahead of Regulation Change 

The move also comes at a sensitive moment, with Formula 1 teams increasingly focused on the 2026 regulation reset. Sporting structures established now will play a role in how effectively teams manage the transition. 

For McLaren, bringing Courtenay in early gives him time to integrate, understand internal processes and help shape operational philosophy ahead of the new era. 

For Red Bull, the focus will be on minimising disruption and maintaining performance while adapting to personnel changes. 

A Shift in the Competitive Landscape 

While driver moves tend to grab headlines, senior staff changes can have equally significant long-term impact. Courtenay’s switch underlines how fiercely teams compete for expertise as well as lap time. 

As McLaren continue to build momentum and Red Bull adjust to life after several key departures, this move may prove more influential than it appears at first glance. In modern Formula 1, success is built as much in offices and garages as it is on the stopwatch.

