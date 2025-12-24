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Red Bull Powertrains

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AT Red Bull Powertrains

  • Team name Red Bull Powertrains
  • Base - Austria
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Feb 16 2021
  • Podiums -
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

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    Podiums
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History Red Bull Powertrains

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