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Red Bull Powertrains
Red Bull Powertrains
- Team name Red Bull Powertrains
- Base - Austria
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Feb 16 2021
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- 689 comments on Red Bull Powertrains
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Phil Prew (GBR) Red Bull Powertrains Technical Operations Director (Left). 12.03.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Chinese Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Shanghai, China xpbimages.com Shanghai China Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Shanghai International Circuit China Chinese Shanghai March Thursday 12 03 3 2026 Portrait
Mar 12Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Verstappen Shares First Reaction to New Red Bull Engine
Max Verstappen has given his first reaction to Red Bull’s self-developed power unit for the 2026 Formula 1 season, offering an early glimpse into how the ambitious project...24 Dec 2025 13:42
24 Dec 2025 13:42
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13:42F1
History Red Bull Powertrains
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Red Bull Powertrains