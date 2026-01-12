user icon
Gasly Dreams of a Future in Fashion Beyond Formula 1

Pierre Gasly has revealed that he sees a possible future for himself in the fashion world once his Formula 1 career comes to an end. The Alpine driver says his interest in fashion has grown steadily over the years and credits Lewis Hamilton for helping change perceptions within the sport. According to Gasly, Formula 1 drivers no longer need to fit a single mould, and that freedom has opened doors beyond the racetrack. 

While his focus remains firmly on racing, Gasly admits he is already thinking about life after Formula 1. 

Inspired by Hamilton’s Example 

Speaking to GQ, Gasly explained where his interest comes from. “Lewis really opened the door,” he said. 

Gasly believes Hamilton changed how drivers can express themselves. “He showed that you can be a racing driver and still be deeply involved in fashion.” 

That influence mattered. “Before, that world felt very far away for drivers.”

Fashion as a Form of Expression 

For Gasly, fashion is not about trends alone. “It’s a way to express who you are.” 

He explained that Formula 1 has traditionally been conservative. “Drivers were expected to look and act a certain way.” 

That has changed. “Now there is more room to be yourself.” 

Gasly said he enjoys experimenting. “Clothes allow you to communicate without words.”

A Growing Industry Around Formula 1 

Gasly also pointed to Formula 1’s evolving image. “The sport is more global and more connected to culture.” 

He believes fashion brands see value in that. “Formula 1 reaches people beyond motorsport fans.” 

That crossover interests him. “It creates opportunities for collaboration.”

Still Fully Committed to Racing

Despite his off-track ambitions, Gasly was clear about his priorities. “Racing comes first.” He said his focus remains on performance and results. “I’m still in the middle of my career.” Fashion, he stressed, is not a distraction. “It’s something for later.” 

Thinking About the Long Term 

Gasly believes it is healthy to think ahead. “Formula 1 careers don’t last forever.” He wants to be prepared. “You need something that motivates you beyond racing.” Fashion offers that possibility. “It’s creative and challenging in a different way.” 

A Broader Definition of a Driver 

Gasly hopes future generations feel freer to explore interests outside the cockpit. “You don’t have to be just one thing.” 

He believes that balance makes drivers better. “When you’re happy outside the car, it helps inside it too.” 

For now, Gasly remains focused on Alpine and the challenges ahead. But his comments reflect a broader shift in Formula 1 culture. Drivers are no longer defined solely by lap times. For Gasly, that evolution has unlocked new dreams, ones that may one day take him from the paddock to the runway. 

