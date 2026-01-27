user icon
Pierre Gasly Defends Sincere Michael Schumacher Tribute

Pierre Gasly has moved to clarify the intentions behind a recent social media post that sparked unexpected controversy among Formula 1 fans. On January 3, the birthday of Michael Schumacher, Gasly shared a photo of himself in a red Marlboro-branded ski jacket, a look synonymous with the seven-time world champion. While some fans interpreted the timing and the outfit as insensitive, the Alpine driver insists the post was a sincere tribute to his lifelong hero. 

Honoring a Childhood Hero 

During the launch event for Alpine's 2026 car, Gasly expressed his surprise at the backlash. He explained that Michael Schumacher was a primary reason he fell in love with racing and has always been an inspiration to him. The jacket featured in the photo was actually an original piece of Schumacher's apparel, making it a "special" and respectful nod to the legend's legacy. Gasly emphasized that there was "absolutely no wrong intention" behind the post. 

Gasly also explained the context of the photo, noting that ski trips are his preferred way to clear his head and disconnect from the high-pressure environment of the F1 paddock. The photo was taken during a peaceful winter break with his family and friends, a period he uses to reset before the grind of a new season begins. For Gasly, wearing the jacket was a personal way to celebrate the birthday of the driver he looked up to as a child. 

Respecting the Schumacher Family 

The Frenchman was firm in his respect for the Schumacher family, stating that he would never consciously do anything to offend them or Michael’s memory. He acknowledged that living in the public eye often leads to his actions being misinterpreted, but he maintained that his admiration for Schumacher is "genuine and unchanged." Gasly remains focused on his own career while keeping the lessons of his heroes in mind. 

As the season approaches, Gasly is eager to put the social media drama behind him. He will soon begin his testing program in Barcelona, joining the other teams in mastering the 2026 regulations. For Gasly, the best way to honor Schumacher’s legacy is to perform at his absolute peak on the track, carrying the same fighting spirit that defined the "Red Baron's" career. 

