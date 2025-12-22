user icon
icon

Hadjar Lowers Expectations Ahead of Red Bull Duel With Verstappen

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hadjar Lowers Expectations Ahead of Red Bull Duel With Verstappen

Isack Hadjar has deliberately tempered expectations ahead of his upcoming role alongside Max Verstappen, making it clear that he does not expect miracles in his first season at Red Bull. The French driver openly admits that facing Verstappen represents one of the toughest challenges in Formula 1 and says patience will be essential. Rather than promising immediate results, Hadjar prefers to approach the situation with realism and humility. 

Hadjar’s promotion places him next to a multiple world champion who has dominated team mates for years. While fans and media inevitably speculate about internal battles, Hadjar insists that setting honest expectations is the only sensible starting point.

More about Red Bull Racing Verstappen Shares First Reaction to New Red Bull Engine

Verstappen Shares First Reaction to New Red Bull Engine

Dec 24 2025
 Russell Was Not Afraid of Verstappen Link to Mercedes: “I Don’t Worry About Noise”

Russell Was Not Afraid of Verstappen Link to Mercedes: “I Don’t Worry About Noise”

Dec 24 2025

“I Know How Big the Challenge Is” 

Speaking to Auto Hebdo, Hadjar explained that he has no illusions about the task ahead. “I know how big the challenge is. Max is the reference for everyone in Formula 1.” 

He said it would be unrealistic to expect instant parity. “If I go in thinking I will beat him straight away, I am lying to myself.” 

According to Hadjar, acknowledging that reality does not weaken his motivation. “It actually helps. You can focus on learning instead of forcing things.” 

Learning Comes Before Beating Results 

Hadjar stressed that his primary objective is progress, not comparison. “The first goal is to understand the car, the team and the level required.” 

He believes Verstappen offers the best possible benchmark. “If you want to know where you stand, you measure yourself against the best.” 

Hadjar said the danger lies in trying to shortcut development. “If you push too hard too soon, mistakes happen. That is how confidence disappears.” 

No Excuses About the Car 

Like several others before him, Hadjar dismissed the idea that Red Bull build their cars around Verstappen. “The car is built to be fast, not to suit one driver.” 

He said Verstappen’s advantage comes from adaptability. “He can drive cars that are difficult. That is what makes the gap look bigger.” 

Hadjar added that copying Verstappen’s style blindly would be a mistake. “You still need to drive in a way that works for you.” 

A Long-Term Perspective 

Despite lowering expectations publicly, Hadjar made it clear that his ambition remains intact. “I did not come here just to participate.” 

He believes patience is key. “If you improve step by step, the results will follow naturally.” 

Hadjar also emphasised the importance of mental resilience. “There will be tough weekends. That is guaranteed. What matters is how you respond.” 

Respect Without Fear

Hadjar concluded by striking a balance between respect and belief. “I respect Max enormously, but that does not mean I am afraid.” 

He sees the challenge as an opportunity rather than a threat. “Very few drivers get the chance to learn directly from someone like him.” 

For Hadjar, the message is clear. Facing Verstappen is not about immediate victory, but about growth, resilience and building the foundation for a long Formula 1 career.

F1 News Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar