Isack Hadjar has deliberately tempered expectations ahead of his upcoming role alongside Max Verstappen, making it clear that he does not expect miracles in his first season at Red Bull. The French driver openly admits that facing Verstappen represents one of the toughest challenges in Formula 1 and says patience will be essential. Rather than promising immediate results, Hadjar prefers to approach the situation with realism and humility.

Hadjar’s promotion places him next to a multiple world champion who has dominated team mates for years. While fans and media inevitably speculate about internal battles, Hadjar insists that setting honest expectations is the only sensible starting point.

“I Know How Big the Challenge Is”

Speaking to Auto Hebdo, Hadjar explained that he has no illusions about the task ahead. “I know how big the challenge is. Max is the reference for everyone in Formula 1.”

He said it would be unrealistic to expect instant parity. “If I go in thinking I will beat him straight away, I am lying to myself.”

According to Hadjar, acknowledging that reality does not weaken his motivation. “It actually helps. You can focus on learning instead of forcing things.”

Learning Comes Before Beating Results

Hadjar stressed that his primary objective is progress, not comparison. “The first goal is to understand the car, the team and the level required.”

He believes Verstappen offers the best possible benchmark. “If you want to know where you stand, you measure yourself against the best.”

Hadjar said the danger lies in trying to shortcut development. “If you push too hard too soon, mistakes happen. That is how confidence disappears.”

No Excuses About the Car

Like several others before him, Hadjar dismissed the idea that Red Bull build their cars around Verstappen. “The car is built to be fast, not to suit one driver.”

He said Verstappen’s advantage comes from adaptability. “He can drive cars that are difficult. That is what makes the gap look bigger.”

Hadjar added that copying Verstappen’s style blindly would be a mistake. “You still need to drive in a way that works for you.”

A Long-Term Perspective

Despite lowering expectations publicly, Hadjar made it clear that his ambition remains intact. “I did not come here just to participate.”

He believes patience is key. “If you improve step by step, the results will follow naturally.”

Hadjar also emphasised the importance of mental resilience. “There will be tough weekends. That is guaranteed. What matters is how you respond.”

Respect Without Fear

Hadjar concluded by striking a balance between respect and belief. “I respect Max enormously, but that does not mean I am afraid.”

He sees the challenge as an opportunity rather than a threat. “Very few drivers get the chance to learn directly from someone like him.”

For Hadjar, the message is clear. Facing Verstappen is not about immediate victory, but about growth, resilience and building the foundation for a long Formula 1 career.