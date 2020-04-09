Lammers: Why not hold F1 races on Tuesday or Wednesday?

Racing director of the Dutch Grand Prix Jan Lammers has questioned why Formula 1 can't host races during weekdays.

The sport has traditionally held the grand prix on a Sunday, with a build-up during the two days beforehand featuring practice sessions and qualifying.

The opening nine races of the 2020 season have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the sport to work out a plan to schedule a new race calendar.

Lammers says the sport should look into adopting a new structure of hosting races during the week, rather than just sticking to weekends.

"Why can't a grand prix be held on a Tuesday or Wednesday evening, just like the Champions League?" he told NOS.

"Why should a grand prix always be held in prime family time, when you might want to do other things with your family who don't like motorsport?"

It is not yet clear when the 2020 season will get underway, as governments around the world impose restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Lammers says there is opportunity amid the pandemic to learn about new possibilities, meaning F1 is not at a complete disadvantage.

"They are thinking of a championship on three different versions of the Silverstone circuit,” he said. “I think the coronavirus, both economically and sportingly, will be three steps back but two steps forward. Because we are all learning from this situation.

"We are learning suddenly what we can do. So there are not only disadvantages."