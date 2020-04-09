Lammers: Why not hold F1 races on Tuesday or Wednesday?

Racing director of the Dutch Grand Prix Jan Lammers has questioned why Formula 1 can't host races during weekdays.
The sport has traditionally held the grand prix on a Sunday, with a build-up during the two days beforehand featuring practice sessions and qualifying.
The opening nine races of the 2020 season have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the sport to work out a plan to schedule a new race calendar.
Lammers says the sport should look into adopting a new structure of hosting races during the week, rather than just sticking to weekends.
"Why can't a grand prix be held on a Tuesday or Wednesday evening, just like the Champions League?" he told NOS.
"Why should a grand prix always be held in prime family time, when you might want to do other things with your family who don't like motorsport?"
It is not yet clear when the 2020 season will get underway, as governments around the world impose restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Lammers says there is opportunity amid the pandemic to learn about new possibilities, meaning F1 is not at a complete disadvantage.
"They are thinking of a championship on three different versions of the Silverstone circuit,” he said. “I think the coronavirus, both economically and sportingly, will be three steps back but two steps forward. Because we are all learning from this situation.
"We are learning suddenly what we can do. So there are not only disadvantages."
siggy74
Posts: 117
If it costs the same for teams to race ;p
And pays the same in advertising, TV rights, and the dirty word = same prize monies..
And i almost forgot.... Has as many people attend and spend monies at the gate.... No reduced Earnings world wide..
Hang on there is the answer, Isn't this about making money ;p
calle.itw
Posts: 8,007
Hahahaha, yes, why not host a sporting event, aired on TV and dependant on revenue from views and attendance at the events, on a tuesday or wednesday?
Pistonhead
Posts: 340
Bad idea. Most races are timed for an early afternoon, late afternoon start, so many would be at work - the weekend is the right place for it, whether you are attending the race or not - I dont see this a viable alternative. From a TV rights perspective - why would a TV company pay the big Buicks when it knows audiences aren't going to be optimal? Doesn't work for me.
f1dave
Posts: 739
Sure and why not have sixty two races in three weeks all run in total darkness?