Charles Leclerc shares joyful news: Ferrari star announces engagement

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has shared some heartwarming news with his fans. The Monegasque revealed on social media that he proposed to his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, over the weekend. The couple has yet to reveal when they plan to tie the knot, but Leclerc will soon become the second married driver on the current Formula 1 grid.

A tough season on track

Leclerc’s engagement comes amid a challenging year for Ferrari. The Scuderia has struggled to consistently match the pace of rivals McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull, often falling short in the fight for race victories. The Monegasque driver, however, enjoyed a highlight recently in Mexico, where he secured his best result of the season by finishing second.

A proposal with a special guest

Away from the circuit, things couldn’t be going better for Leclerc. On Sunday evening, he took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux. The post revealed how the proposal unfolded — and featured a special cameo from the couple’s famous dog, Leo. “Mr. & Mrs. Leclerc!” the Ferrari driver captioned the photos, alongside a ring and a few heart emojis.

Millions of likes and warm wishes

Leclerc’s announcement quickly went viral, attracting millions of likes and thousands of congratulatory messages. Among those who reached out were his former teammate Carlos Sainz and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. Leclerc now joins Nico Hülkenberg as one of only two married drivers on the current F1 grid.

A beloved couple in the paddock

Leclerc and Saint Mleux have been together since 2023 and are a familiar sight in the paddock. Alexandra frequently accompanies Charles to races around the world, often alongside their adorable dog Leo, who has become something of a mascot among fans. Each race weekend, social media fills with new pictures and videos of the couple’s beloved pet, much to their delight. Even Formula 1’s official channels joined in to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.