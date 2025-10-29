user icon
icon

Hamilton Criticized After Mexico GP: “Verstappen Simply Understands the Rules Better”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton Criticized After Mexico GP: “Verstappen Simply Understands the Rules Better”
  • Published on 29 Oct 2025 13:44
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

The Mexican Grand Prix once again highlighted the difference in racecraft between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, according to former IndyCar driver and F1 analyst James Hinchcliffe. The Red Bull driver fought his way from fifth to a podium finish, while Hamilton’s race was marred by a ten-second time penalty — one that he claimed he didn’t deserve. Hinchcliffe, however, believes Verstappen simply played it smarter. 

The First-Lap Battle Between Verstappen and Hamilton

Verstappen made an excellent start from P5 and found himself on the outside of Hamilton heading into Turn 1. The Dutchman locked up and went over the grass, cutting the corner but rejoining between his rivals — an incident that drew no penalty from the stewards. Several drivers questioned the call, but race control deemed that Verstappen had not gained a lasting advantage. 

More about Max Verstappen Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Family Man Verstappen Shares Heartwarming Story About Penelope

Oct 31
 Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Newey Bows Deeply to Verstappen: "He Didn’t Have an Easy Childhood"

Oct 31

A few laps later, Verstappen caught up to Hamilton’s Ferrari and attempted an overtake into Turn 1. Hamilton defended aggressively and forced Verstappen off track. In the following sequence, Hamilton missed his braking point into Turn 4, cut the corner incorrectly, and gained time as a result. The stewards handed the Briton a ten-second penalty — a decision that left him visibly irritated. 

Hinchcliffe: “Verstappen Reads the Rulebook Better” 

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Hinchcliffe praised Verstappen’s tactical awareness. “Let’s be honest,” he said, “Max had a much bigger chance of passing Leclerc than Oscar Piastri did on Bearman. The way he went off twice without getting a penalty shows how well he understands the regulations.” 

The Canadian analyst believes Verstappen’s experience and sharp sense of judgment make the difference. “That’s why Lewis was so frustrated,” Hinchcliffe continued. “He thought, ‘Max went off twice and got away with it; I do it once and get ten seconds.’ But the situations weren’t identical. Max knows exactly how far he can push — and he’s brilliant at staying just on the right side of the rules. He deserves credit for that.” 

Verstappen Extends His Consistency 

The incident underscored Verstappen’s remarkable composure and adaptability. Despite a tricky qualifying session, the Dutchman finished third and closed the gap in the world championship. For Hamilton, the penalty added to an already frustrating season, with Ferrari still struggling to match Red Bull and McLaren’s pace.

F1 News Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,345
  • Podiums 123
  • Grand Prix 229
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar