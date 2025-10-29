The Mexican Grand Prix once again highlighted the difference in racecraft between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, according to former IndyCar driver and F1 analyst James Hinchcliffe. The Red Bull driver fought his way from fifth to a podium finish, while Hamilton’s race was marred by a ten-second time penalty — one that he claimed he didn’t deserve. Hinchcliffe, however, believes Verstappen simply played it smarter.

The First-Lap Battle Between Verstappen and Hamilton

Verstappen made an excellent start from P5 and found himself on the outside of Hamilton heading into Turn 1. The Dutchman locked up and went over the grass, cutting the corner but rejoining between his rivals — an incident that drew no penalty from the stewards. Several drivers questioned the call, but race control deemed that Verstappen had not gained a lasting advantage.

A few laps later, Verstappen caught up to Hamilton’s Ferrari and attempted an overtake into Turn 1. Hamilton defended aggressively and forced Verstappen off track. In the following sequence, Hamilton missed his braking point into Turn 4, cut the corner incorrectly, and gained time as a result. The stewards handed the Briton a ten-second penalty — a decision that left him visibly irritated.

Hinchcliffe: “Verstappen Reads the Rulebook Better”

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Hinchcliffe praised Verstappen’s tactical awareness. “Let’s be honest,” he said, “Max had a much bigger chance of passing Leclerc than Oscar Piastri did on Bearman. The way he went off twice without getting a penalty shows how well he understands the regulations.”

The Canadian analyst believes Verstappen’s experience and sharp sense of judgment make the difference. “That’s why Lewis was so frustrated,” Hinchcliffe continued. “He thought, ‘Max went off twice and got away with it; I do it once and get ten seconds.’ But the situations weren’t identical. Max knows exactly how far he can push — and he’s brilliant at staying just on the right side of the rules. He deserves credit for that.”

Verstappen Extends His Consistency

The incident underscored Verstappen’s remarkable composure and adaptability. Despite a tricky qualifying session, the Dutchman finished third and closed the gap in the world championship. For Hamilton, the penalty added to an already frustrating season, with Ferrari still struggling to match Red Bull and McLaren’s pace.