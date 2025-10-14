user icon
Red Bull technical director admits operational error: "We missed an opportunity in Singapore"

  • Published on 14 Oct 2025 16:45
  • By: Bob Plaizier

A second place on a circuit that Red Bull historically doesn't suit seems strong. But the reality behind Max Verstappen's P2 in Singapore is concerning. Technical director Pierre Waché was remarkably self-critical: "I'm a bit disappointed in what we did. Maybe we missed an opportunity." 

Verstappen fought 62-lap survival mission 

While the world watched the fight for the lead, Max Verstappen fought another, invisible battle. His race wasn't an attack on George Russell, but a survival mission.

For 62 laps he complained about an unpredictable RB21. Problems with up and downshifting were particularly significant. 

"It made it very difficult to enter the corners," said a frustrated Verstappen after the race. This wasn't a driver dancing with his machine. This was a driver taming his machine. 

Waché surprisingly self-critical about setup choices 

The most revealing confession didn't come from the cockpit, but from the pit wall. Technical director Pierre Waché was remarkably self-critical. 

"I'm a bit disappointed in what we did," he admitted. "Maybe we missed an opportunity." 

His analysis was ruthless: "We were perhaps not aggressive enough with the setup to extract the most potential from the car". 

Rare admission of operational shortcoming 

This is a rare and telling statement in Formula 1. It points to an operational shortcoming at Red Bull Racing

The team didn't dare push the boundaries of the setup. Possibly out of fear of completely missing the car's 'sweet spot'. 

The failed gamble to start on soft tires was another symptom. A team looking for a quick fix instead of trusting the pure speed. 

Verstappen's talent masked operational weakness

The result wasn't thanks to the perfection of the RB21, but to Verstappen's extraordinary talent. He had to defend a suboptimal car against a faster Lando Norris who lurked in his mirrors the entire race. 

The conclusion is painful but clear: Verstappen's second place was a miracle. A result that masked Red Bull's operational vulnerability. 

Red Bull shows reluctance while rivals take risks 

While competitors like Mercedes take bold steps with their front wing upgrade, Red Bull shows signs of reluctance. 

In a season where margins are razor-thin, the inability to consistently extract 100% from the car is a strategic Achilles heel. It could endanger title ambitions. 

Verstappen can't keep performing miracles every race. Red Bull must perform better operationally to secure the 2025 world title. 

Waché's admission is a wake-up call for the team. Singapore showed there's internal work to be done. 

