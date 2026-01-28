user icon
Laurent Mekies "Proud" of Red Bull's First Independent Steps

Laurent Mekies "Proud" of Red Bull's First Independent Steps

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Laurent Mekies has expressed immense pride in his team's performance following the first two days of testing with the new RB22. The 2026 season marks a historic shift for the team as they debut their own power unit developed with Ford, a project that has been years in the making. Despite the immense pressure and a late incident involving rookie driver Isack Hadjar, Mekies believes the initial running in Barcelona was a triumph for the workforce in Milton Keynes. 

Overcoming the "Hectic" Winter 

Mekies admitted that the weeks leading up to the shakedown were "incredibly hectic" as the team raced to ready the car for the new regulations. The transition to becoming a fully independent manufacturer is one of the biggest challenges a team can undertake, yet the car was ready to run as scheduled on Monday morning. Mekies highlighted the reliability of the new power unit as a particular point of pride, noting that simply having a car that could run consistently on day one was a testament to the dedication of the engineers. 

The test was not without its hiccups, however. While Isack Hadjar impressed on day one by logging 107 laps and setting the fastest time, his session on day two ended in the barriers. The 21-year-old crashed at Turn 14, causing a red flag and damaging the car. Despite this "blemish," the mileage accumulated by both Hadjar and Max Verstappen provided the team with the critical data needed to validate their simulations. 

Managing Expectations for Melbourne 

While the mood in the garage is positive, Mekies was careful to manage expectations heading into the season opener. With Mercedes and Ferrari also looking strong on track, and other rivals like McLaren yet to show their hand, the true competitive picture is still forming. Mekies emphasized that "nothing is perfect" at this early stage, but the ability to operate as a cohesive unit and learn from the car was satisfying. 

As the team packs up for Australia, they do so with the knowledge that they have successfully navigated the first hurdle of their new era. The crash will be repaired, the data will be analyzed, and if reports of an early update package are true, Red Bull intends to arrive in Melbourne not just to participate, but to compete at the very front. 

