F2 talent Dunne dumps McLaren for Red Bull opportunity

  • Published on 10 Oct 2025 10:28
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

In the shadow of the title fight, a strategic seismic shift has occurred in the driver market. The abrupt departure of F2 top talent Alex Dunne from McLaren is more than a footnote. It's the starting gun for the 2026 musical chairs and exposes a fundamental weakness in McLaren's model.

Door at McLaren hermetically sealed

The news hit like a bomb: the 19-year-old Irishman Alex Dunne, one of the biggest talents in the junior categories, and McLaren are parting ways with immediate effect. This wasn't a dismissal, but a strategic choice by the driver himself.

The reason is harsh but clear: at McLaren there's no place. With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked into long-term contracts, the door to an F1 seat is hermetically sealed. Dunne had no future with the team.

McLaren as training academy for competition

This is a repeat performance. At the end of 2024, F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto left for the same reason. He signed with Sauber/Audi. McLaren unintentionally functions as a luxury training academy for the competition.

The team invests in young talent, but can't offer them progression to Formula 1. For ambitious drivers, that's a dead end.

Red Bull beckons with concrete path

The immediate and strong rumors linking Dunne to Red Bull are therefore no surprise. The interest from Dr. Helmut Marko has been confirmed. Where McLaren offered a dead end, Red Bull offers a concrete, albeit risky, path to Formula 1.

The proposed trajectory is attractive: a second F2 season in 2026 with a realistic chance of an F1 debut in 2027 via sister team Racing Bulls. For a 19-year-old driver, that's an irresistible promise.

Internal 'play-off' at Red Bull

Dunne's arrival puts the entire Red Bull junior program on edge. With Isack Hadjar, Arvid Lindblad, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda all fighting for a limited number of seats, a ruthless internal 'play-off' emerges.

Red Bull is known for its harsh selection process. But for top talent, it's the only real route to the F1 grid. The 'meat grinder' is both intimidating and attractive.

Fundamental difference in philosophy

This story illustrates a fundamental difference in philosophy. McLaren's model of stability at the top creates a bottleneck. That's good for the team in the short term, but bad for talent development.

Red Bull's model is often criticized for its harshness. But it proves to be the ultimate magnet for top talent because it offers the only tangible route to the F1 grid.

The irony? McLaren's own success strengthens their biggest rival's talent pool for the coming years.

