user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>Free Practice 3</strong>: Hamilton goes fastest as Ocon crashes

Free Practice 3: Hamilton goes fastest as Ocon crashes

  • Published on 15 Aug 2020 13:00
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ended the final practice session in Barcelona fastest, ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Kevin Magnussen and Carlos Sainz were the first out on the track, doing brief installation laps before returning to the pits again, with Romain Grosjean suspicious of oil at turn ten.

Lando Norris set the early pace with a time of 1:19:620 on the medium tyre, as Antionio Giovinazzi suffered a brief moment over the sausage kerbs at the turn fourteen chicane.

A number of drivers ventured out onto the circuit on medium tyres, as Geroge Russell, Daniil Kvyat and the Alfa Romeo duo of Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen were on the soft. Giovinazzi reported brake pulling from his car during the session.

Ferrari's Leclerc set a time of 1.18:950 going fastest momentarily before Valtteri Bottas took the top spot, his Mercedes going almost a second faster, despite a slide through turn fifteen.

Sainz finished fourth for McLaren as Racing Point's Sergio Perez ended the session in fifth. Sixth and seventh went to Leclerc and Pierre Gasly.

Kvyat was not feeling confident on the softest compound, telling his team over the radio he was unsure the tyres could do more than one hot lap.

Verstappen went third fastest on his first flying lap and within a half of a second of leader Bottas, then moved within two-tenths of the Mercedes on a much-improved second run.

A scrappy lap with ten minutes to go saw Hamilton go fastest from Verstappen, as the session was stopped with minutes to go as Esteban Ocon crashed coming out of turn three.

Ocon hit the inside wall, who swerved to move away from Magnussen ahead who was coming off the racing line at Ocon's expense.

Eighth and ninth went to Lance Stroll and Alexander Albon, as Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top ten.

 

 

 

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

ES Grand Prix of Spain

Local time 

ES Grand Prix of Spain

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Red Bull Racing
113
3
Racing Point
56
4
Ferrari
55
5
McLaren
53
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
14
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar