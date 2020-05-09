user icon
Horner: Drivers will be 'rusty as hell' when F1 returns

Horner: Drivers will be 'rusty as hell' when F1 returns

  • Published on 09 May 2020 11:35
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is expecting that drivers will be rusty and cause incidents when Formula 1 returns later this year.

It's been over five months since the last F1 grand prix took place, as the 2020 campaign has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sport's owners Liberty Media is hoping to get the season underway in July, which will calculate to seven months since the last race. 

Although drivers got the chance to drive their new cars at pre-season testing in February, Horner believes racecraft will be rusty and that a number of on-track crashes will occur.

“This is probably the longest time all the drivers have been out of a seat,” Horner told The Guardian. “That could be healthy in a way. If we begin again in July, they will all be rusty as hell and there will be some incidents.

“I think it is the longest I have not been to a race circuit since I was 12. It’s certainly the longest time I have spent in one place since I was at school.

“Recently, I had a FaceTime with David Coulthard. I haven’t had a FaceTime with him ever. He was sporting a very nautical-looking beard.”

Red Bull was tipped for a title challenge in 2020 as it headed into its second year in partnership with Honda.

Last year, it emerged victorious at three grands prix and hoped to build on its momentum and enter the year at the front of the field and attempt to dethrone Mercedes' run of dominance.

Horner states Red Bull is “itching” to get racing, as being stuck at home is an unnatural situation for F1 personnel.

“You remain itching to get going,” he said. “The competitor within craves to get going, to get racing. It is unnatural for drivers and team members to be sitting on their hands when we would usually be racing.”

Christian Horner Red Bull Racing
AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Are you bothered by races being held behind closed doors in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Christian Horner
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 16 1973 (46)
  • Place of b. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

