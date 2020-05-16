user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Brown expecting more Ferrari 'fireworks' in 2020

Brown expecting more Ferrari 'fireworks' in 2020

  • Published on 16 May 2020 10:04
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he is anticipating that Ferrari will endure more fireworks between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc when racing gets underway in 2020.

2019 was their first year paired together at the Maranello squad and the duo had a number of high-tension moments mostly involving team orders.

However, at the Brazilian Grand Prix, contact was made between the two in the final laps of the race, sending them both into retirement.

Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020 and will be replaced by Carlos Sainz, but Brown expects that before the German departs, more hysterics will pan out.

“Clearly it's not a nice environment inside the Ferrari garage at the moment with the drivers and management, it seems to not be a happy family at the moment," Brown told Sky F1.

"Which I think is going to make for some pretty exciting racing in 2020 because I think we saw in Brazil the fireworks that were inevitable and building up. I'm anticipating more of that this year.”

Brown tips Vettel to retire after 2020 season

Vettel's 2021 whereabouts remain in the unknown following his exit from Ferrari, with Renault seemingly being the most competitive option for him, provided he doesn't make a shock switch to Mercedes or Red Bull.

MOREMcLaren affirms Vettel was never an option for 2021 | Horner: Vettel enormously unlikely to return to Red Bull

When asked where he thinks Vettel could end up in 2021, Brown said: “It really depends, if Seb looks around, it doesn't look like there's a Mercedes or Red Bull opportunity for him, there's not a McLaren opportunity for him, clearly not at Ferrari, so the next best is Renault.

“And the next question is does Seb want to go with a team that is probably not going to win in 2021?

“It's a great team and they too should be moving up the grid but I think unless Seb wants to restart a journey with a team that's back on a journey - then I think he'll end up probably leaving the sport, unfortunately.”

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Zak Brown Ferrari McLaren
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,093

    Some no doubt, but it won't be anything near Hammy vs Rosberg. And speaking of that: man I'd love to see Vet vs Hammy in Merc'. They won't do it, Merc' don't want another internal battle like that again, and even if they did Hammy would block the movie, but I'd like it. Also a shame RBH went down the boring 1st+2nd driver structure, when Ric+Max worked so well for them.

    • + 1
    • May 16 2020 - 11:50
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,245

      Toto doesnt need that headache to achieve either of the cups, and his memories from the ham vs ros battles might be still sour.

      • + 0
      • May 16 2020 - 19:45
    • Dert38

      Posts: 227

      Man i mean Rosberg was very good of cause but he never used all his power (((

      • + 0
      • May 16 2020 - 21:10
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 390

    He would be destroyed Calle - let's face it, he was beaten soundly whilst at his 'home' team Ferrari by a near rookie, prior to that beaten soundly by RIC - Alonso couldn't bet him in his prime as a driver. No, Vettel whilst I think he is brilliant, he would be destroyed - it won't happen for that reason.

    • + 0
    • May 16 2020 - 12:58
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,093

      Nah, destroyed'nt. But I do suspect Hammy would come out on top. But we'd at least see a neat intra-team battle again. Merc', too, were the most dominant with two strong drivers,. Even if it might not benefit the team in terms of pleasantry, but it'd benefit the show.

      • + 0
      • May 17 2020 - 11:00
  • Bilstar

    Posts: 32

    Oh I do hope so. I'm here for the racing but if there's some handbags drama, I'm here for that too.

    • + 0
    • May 16 2020 - 14:08

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Which driver will Renault bring in next?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,367
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar