Brown expecting more Ferrari 'fireworks' in 2020

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he is anticipating that Ferrari will endure more fireworks between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc when racing gets underway in 2020.
2019 was their first year paired together at the Maranello squad and the duo had a number of high-tension moments mostly involving team orders.
However, at the Brazilian Grand Prix, contact was made between the two in the final laps of the race, sending them both into retirement.
Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020 and will be replaced by Carlos Sainz, but Brown expects that before the German departs, more hysterics will pan out.
“Clearly it's not a nice environment inside the Ferrari garage at the moment with the drivers and management, it seems to not be a happy family at the moment," Brown told Sky F1.
"Which I think is going to make for some pretty exciting racing in 2020 because I think we saw in Brazil the fireworks that were inevitable and building up. I'm anticipating more of that this year.”
Vettel's 2021 whereabouts remain in the unknown following his exit from Ferrari, with Renault seemingly being the most competitive option for him, provided he doesn't make a shock switch to Mercedes or Red Bull.
When asked where he thinks Vettel could end up in 2021, Brown said: “It really depends, if Seb looks around, it doesn't look like there's a Mercedes or Red Bull opportunity for him, there's not a McLaren opportunity for him, clearly not at Ferrari, so the next best is Renault.
“And the next question is does Seb want to go with a team that is probably not going to win in 2021?
“It's a great team and they too should be moving up the grid but I think unless Seb wants to restart a journey with a team that's back on a journey - then I think he'll end up probably leaving the sport, unfortunately.”
calle.itw
Posts: 8,093
Some no doubt, but it won't be anything near Hammy vs Rosberg. And speaking of that: man I'd love to see Vet vs Hammy in Merc'. They won't do it, Merc' don't want another internal battle like that again, and even if they did Hammy would block the movie, but I'd like it. Also a shame RBH went down the boring 1st+2nd driver structure, when Ric+Max worked so well for them.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,245
Toto doesnt need that headache to achieve either of the cups, and his memories from the ham vs ros battles might be still sour.
Dert38
Posts: 227
Man i mean Rosberg was very good of cause but he never used all his power (((
Pistonhead
Posts: 390
He would be destroyed Calle - let's face it, he was beaten soundly whilst at his 'home' team Ferrari by a near rookie, prior to that beaten soundly by RIC - Alonso couldn't bet him in his prime as a driver. No, Vettel whilst I think he is brilliant, he would be destroyed - it won't happen for that reason.
calle.itw
Posts: 8,093
Nah, destroyed'nt. But I do suspect Hammy would come out on top. But we'd at least see a neat intra-team battle again. Merc', too, were the most dominant with two strong drivers,. Even if it might not benefit the team in terms of pleasantry, but it'd benefit the show.
Bilstar
Posts: 32
Oh I do hope so. I'm here for the racing but if there's some handbags drama, I'm here for that too.