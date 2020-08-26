user icon
McLaren to receive multi-year partnership with Belarusian metal company

  • Published on 26 Aug 2020 10:22
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren has announced a multi-year partnership with Belarusian company Miory Steel ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

It is understood the logo of the company, which specialises in electrolytic tinning and cold-rolled sheet metal in its native Belarus, will appear on the sleeves of the McLaren pit crew as well as the nose of the MCL35, starting with this weekend's race at Spa.

It is understood the sponsorship by Miory Steel with the team will help promote the brand on a global scale.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said the team were looking forward to working alongside Miory Steel in the coming weekends, while Miory Steel chairman Aliaksei Kavaloniak revealed the sponsorship was the first time a Belarusian company has sponsored a team in F1.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Miory Steel and contribute to the growth of their brand and business using McLaren’s strong marketing platform," Brown said recently on the McLaren website.

“We look forward to starting the partnership this season highlighting the brand on a truly global stage, as we continue to progress forward as a team.”

Kavaloniak added: 

We are very excited about the upcoming partnership with McLaren Racing. We see our cooperation as long-term, innovative and mutually beneficial for all its participants.

“The partnership with the leading Formula 1 team is the first case in the history of sovereign Belarus. And this achievement allows us to look to the future with inspiration, to expect active team-work at all levels of the partnership and be confident that the development of our relationship will be harmonious.

“We are happy to move forward together with McLaren Racing, for new challenges, to new goals and at any speed, achieving bright victories.”

  • f1dave

    Posts: 777

    Perfect timing !

    • + 0
    • Aug 26 2020 - 17:02

