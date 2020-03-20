UK-based F1 teams assisting aid over shortage of ventilators

Formula 1 teams based in the United Kingdom are working alongside the government to provide ventilators amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The requirement for ventilators worldwide has risen due to the coronavirus, which continues to infect people, leading to some serious health conditions such as pneumonia.

A statement from F1 reads: “A collective of UK-based Formula 1 teams, engine manufacturers and their respective technology arms is evaluating support for the manufacture of respiratory devices in response to the UK Government’s call for assistance.

“The teams are working in collaboration with Formula 1, the UK Government and other organisations to establish the feasibility of the teams producing, or supporting the production of, medical devices to help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“All the teams have expert design, technology and production capabilities, and specialise in rapid prototyping and high value manufacturing, which is hoped can be applied to the critical needs set out by Government.

“Working with Innovate UK, the High Value Manufacturing Catapult team and UCL and University College London Hospitals, the teams are evaluating a number of routes in conjunction with existing manufacturers and organisations from the aerospace and automotive sectors.”

F1 added that it hoped to see tangible outcomes of the work “in the next few days”.

The opening seven races of the 2020 F1 season have been impacted by the virus, with six being postponed.

Monaco announced on Thursday that it would not hold a grand prix event in 2020, the first time it has not done so since 1954.