Monaco Grand Prix cancelled for 2020

The 2020 Monaco Grand Prix will not go ahead this year, with the Automobile Club of Monaco confirming the race's cancellation.

On Thursday, the FIA announced that the upcoming rounds in The Netherlands, Spain and Monaco had all been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Monaco asserts that it is unable to find a suitable weekend to host the grand prix later in the year.

Monaco has held a world championship round in Formula 1 every year since 1955. After the events in Great Britain and Italy, it has the third-highest number of grands prix in F1 history.

A statement from the race promoter reads: “The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable.

“As a result, and after careful consideration as to the gravity of this crisis worldwide, it is with great sadness that the Automobile Club de Monaco Board of Directors has taken the decision to cancel the 12th Grand Prix de Monaco Historique (8-10 May 2020) and the 78th Grand Prix de Monaco Formula 1, FIA world championship (21-24 May 2020).

“To all the fans, spectators, partners and our members, the Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere regrets that these two events cannot be postponed and under no circumstances, will it be possible to organize these events later this year.”

