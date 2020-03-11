user icon
Renault unveils its 2020 race livery and new title sponsor

  • Published on 11 Mar 2020 07:06
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Renault has showcased the livery for its 2020 car, the R.S.20 while also announcing a new title sponsorship deal with DP World. 

At pre-season testing in Barcelona, the Enstone-based squad ran in all-black colours, affirming that it would show its 2020 livery ahead of the season.

With the 2020 campaign kicking off this weekend in Melbourne, Renault unveiled its new livery online alongside the announcement of its first title sponsor since rejoining the sport as a works team in 2016.

The livery remains in theme with the yellow and black that Renault has used since 2017.

DP World is a leading cargo trade company that is based in Dubai, having been formed in 2005 following the merging of two organisations.

Jerome Stoll, Renault Sport Racing Chairman, said: “We are delighted and honoured to welcome DP World to the Renault family. This is an extremely interesting and exciting collaboration across multiple disciplines.

“We look forward to working with DP World, a leading global logistics provider, to explore ways of improving our efficiency and mitigating our environmental impact. After the ambitions expressed by Formula One to become fully carbon neutral by 2030, we are constantly evaluating ways to reduce our carbon footprint and our turnaround time.

“We expect that working with DP World will reveal opportunities for tangible solutions to some of the logistical challenges faced by our F1 team’s supply chain and by extension, the automotive industry at a larger scale.

“We also look forward to cross-fertilising our engineering skills through shared innovation.”

For the 2020 campaign, Renault fields Daniel Ricciardo alongside Esteban Ocon, with the latter returning to a full-time seat following his sideline role with Mercedes in 2019.

The French manufacturer ended the 2019 championship in fifth place, slipping behind McLaren in the fight for the top midfield team.

Replies (6)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,962

    So same old, eh?

    • + 0
    • Mar 11 2020 - 12:11
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 303

      No awards for creativity here then.

      • + 0
      • Mar 11 2020 - 13:34
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,962

      I guess it depends. Considering they are French, I'd say they attempted some sort of expressionism. They left the car as is to express their love for simplicity, how monotone the conserative mind can be, or how stale one can be without one's morning coffee/red wine and baguette. Or they just wanted to retain something consistent... Or they just didn't give a shyte..

      It ain't ugly, but it's pretty drab. About on-par with Haas IMO. As with RBH last year, I'd prefer their testing livery.

      • + 0
      • Mar 11 2020 - 17:54
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,210

      A bit disappointing, I think I prefer the testing livery. It looked retro in a cool way. This is just feels very generic. I honestly wonder is there is a reason liveries have become so unimaginative. Is it a performance issue, wanting less paint? Like McLaren in 2015? Otherwise, I'm baffled by lack of creativity. Not just Renault, but most teams failed to create something interesting. Some teams didn't even try.

      • + 0
      • Mar 11 2020 - 18:26
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,962

      I'd prefer something more creative than either, but between this and the testing livery it'd have to be the latter. This one was boring from the off, dark and dreary with the typical black rear and lighter coloured front. These liveries are just there to highlight the sponsors better. I'd say Alfa Romeo and Alfa Tauri might top my list this year.. Again... followed by the Cericedes (the colour choice alone justify that). Take that from the fella who kinda like the later McLaren 2015 livery and who also liked the Earth Hondas somewhat.

      • + 0
      • Mar 11 2020 - 19:50
  • Snooky

    Posts: 11

    Prefer the test livery so much more. Looked more aggressive and reminded me of the ‘85 renault

    • + 0
    • Mar 11 2020 - 19:19

