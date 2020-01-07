user icon
Williams retains Chadwick as development driver for 2020

Williams retains Chadwick as development driver for 2020

  • Published on 07 Jan 2020 10:33
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Williams has confirmed that Jamie Chadwick will continue in her role as the team's development driver for the 2020 season. 

The reigning W Series champion joined Williams in 2019 and was present at a handful of races throughout the year. 

For the upcoming campaign, Williams states that Chadwick will "increase her simulator programme" while also being "fully immersed within the team both trackside and in the factory at Grove".

Russell confident Williams will 'definitely' be stronger in 2020 | Ex-Red Bull junior Ticktum signs as a Williams development driver

“It has been a fantastic opportunity working with the team in my role as development driver," Chadwick said. 

"The time spent in the simulator has been invaluable and I have enjoyed every moment, immersing myself within the team. I look forward to continuing to work with Williams this year!”

Chadwick will return to the all-female W Series this year to defend her crown, as she became the series' first champion last August. 

The 21-year-old will once again be present at at several F1 grands prix throughout the upcoming year, while also attending some of Williams' media events.

“I am delighted to confirm that Jamie Chadwick will continue her work in the Williams Racing Driver Academy this year," said Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Jamie develop, and excel, both with the team and her time racing in W Series. Jamie has done an excellent job promoting women in motorsport and we are extremely proud of the work she has done."

Replies (2)

  • f1dave

    Posts: 717

    How does someone with her complete lack of experience in F1 help develop their car ? She won her championship in a low level spec racing series. These strange decisions are why Williams won't be successful in the near future if ever again.

    • + 0
    • Jan 7 2020 - 15:34
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,123

      For the same reason that Sauber had or has Tatiana... a mere marketing stunt. Women should actually take this as an insult. This is not equality, it's the lowering of the bar to make room for women. I'm sure that's not what they want either.

      • + 1
      • Jan 7 2020 - 22:03

