Where are the 2019 F1 drivers in the record books?

  • Published on 26 Dec 2019 09:26
  • comments 1
  • By: Bjorn Smit & Fergal Walsh

What is the situation of the 2019 class when the record books are opened up with the most important statistics?

Bold indicates a 2019 driver.
 

World titles
 

  Driver Titles Years
1. Michael Schumacher 7 1994-1995, 2000-2004
2. Lewis Hamilton 6 2008, 2014-2015, 2017-2019
3. Juan Manuel Fangio 5 1951, 1954-1957
4. Alain Prost 4 1985-1986, 1989, 1993
  Sebastian Vettel 4 2010-2013
6. Jack Brabham 3 1959-1960, 1966
  Jackie Stewart 3 1969, 1971, 1973
  Niki Lauda 3 1975, 1977, 1984
  Nelson Piquet 3 1981, 1983, 1987
  Ayrton Senna 3 1988, 1990-1991
17. Kimi Raikkonen 1 2007


In 2019 only three world champions competed in Formula 1 and no new titleholder was added. Lewis Hamilton took his sixth championship and set course for record-holder Michael Schumacher. 

Another world title means that the Mercedes driver will be on the same number as the German. Sebastian Vettel is fourth in this ranking with four world titles, while Kimi Raikkonen occupies the shared 17th place with one title.


Grand Prix wins
 

  Driver Victories %
1. Michael Schumacher 91 29.64
2. Lewis Hamilton 84 33.60
3. Sebastian Vettel 53 22.08
4. Alain Prost 51 25.63
5. Ayrton Senna 41 25.47
6. Fernando Alonso 32 10.26
7. Nigel Mansell 31 16.58
8. Jackie Stewart 27 27.27
9. Jim Clark 25 34.72
  Niki Lauda 25 14.62
15. Kimi Raikkonen 21 6.71
35. Max Verstappen 8 7.84
38. Daniel Ricciardo 7 4.09
  Valtteri Bottas 7 5.04
65. Charles Leclerc 2 4.76


2019 had one new grand prix winner in Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque won in Belgium and Italy and is now 65th on the list of most victories. This list is also led by Schumacher, but Hamilton is close to him. The Briton is 7 victories behind the record champion, but displays a higher win percentage. With 53 wins, Vettel is number 3 of all time.
 

Pole positions
 

  Driver Poles % Poles
1. Lewis Hamilton 88 35.20
2. Michael Schumacher 68 22.15
3. Ayrton Senna 65 40.37
4. Sebastian Vettel 57 23.75
5. Jim Clark 33 45.83
  Alain Prost 33 16.58
7. Nigel Mansell 32 17,11
8. Nico Rosberg 30 14.56
9. Juan Manuel Fangio 29 56.86
10. Mika Hakkinen 26 16.15
17. Kimi Raikkonen 18 5.75
33. Valtteri Bottas 11 7.91
38. Charles Leclerc 7 16.67
55. Daniel Ricciardo 3 1.75
63. Max Verstappen 2 1.96
71. Nico Hülkenberg 1 0.56


The list with the most pole positions was extended by two names in 2019: Leclerc scored seven poles in his first season at Ferrari, while Verstappen started twice from the first position. 

As a result, there were eight pole sitters on the grid in 2019. Hamilton was already in possession of this record, but this year he managed to extend his number to 88 poles, 20 more than Schumacher.
 

Fastest laps
 

  Driver Fastest laps % Fastest Laps
1. Michael Schumacher 77 25.08
2. Lewis Hamilton 47 18.80
3. Kimi Raikkonen 46 14.70
4. Alain Prost 41 20.60
5. Sebastian Vettel 38 15.83
6. Nigel Mansell 30 16.04
7. Jim Clark 28 38.89
8. Mika Hakkinen 25 15.53
9. Niki Lauda 24 14.04
10. Juan Manuel Fangio 23 45.10
25. Daniel Ricciardo 13 7.60
  Valtteri Bottas 13 9.35
43. Max Verstappen 7 6.86
58. Sergio Perez 4 2.27
  Charles Leclerc 4 9.52
72. Nico Hulkenberg 2 1.13
  Pierre Gasly 2 4.26
  Kevin Magnussen 2 1.96
86. Romain Grosjean 1 0.61
  Daniil Kvyat 1 1.08


The record of most fastest laps of Schumacher remains temporarily out of reach of the current drivers. Hamilton and Raikkonen occupy positions 2 and 3, but still have 30 fewer than the former Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes driver.

Leclerc and Gasly are the new names in the lise: the Monegasque from Ferrari received an extra point four times for the fastest lap, while Gasly rode the fastest lap twice for the first time in his Red Bull Racing period.
 

Podium finishes
 

  Driver Podiums % POdiums
1. Michael Schumacher 155 50.49
2. Lewis Hamilton 151 60.40
3. Sebastian Vettel 120 50.00
4. Alain Prost 106 53.27
5. Kimi Raikkonen 103 32.91
6. Fernando Alonso 97 31.09
7. Ayrton Senna 80 49.69
8. Rubens Barrichello 68 21.05
9. David Coulthard 62 25.20
10. Nelson Piquet 60 29.41
18. Valtteri Bottas 45 32.37
32. Max Verstappen 31 30.39
35. Daniel Ricciardo 29 16.96
73. Romain Grosjean 10 6.10
  Charles Leclerc 10 23.81
83. Sergio Perez 8 4.55
105. Daniil Kvyat 3 3.23
142. Kevin Magnussen 1 0.98
  Lance Stroll 1 1.61
  Carlos Sainz 1 0.98
  Pierre Gasly 1 2.13


The record number of podium places by Schumacher is also clearly in sight for Hamilton. With 151, the Briton is only four behind the German. Vettel occupies third place in this overview, while Raikkonen is in fifth place behind Alain Prost. Of the active drivers, Verstappen is number 5 in this list, while three drivers took their first podium place in 2019: Leclerc did that ten times, while Gasly and Sainz both kept their heads cool in the chaos in Brazil.
 

Grand Prix starts
 

  Driver Starts
1. Rubens Barrichello 323
2. Kimi Raikkonen 313
3. Fernando Alonso 312
4. Michael Schumacher 307
5. Jenson Button 306
6. Felipe Massa 269
7. Riccardo Patrese 256
8. Jarno Trulli 252
9. Lewis Hamilton 250
10. David Coulthard 246
11. Sebastian Vettel 240
24. Nico Hülkenberg 177
25. Sergio Perez 176
28. Daniel Ricciardo 171
30. Romain Grosjean 164
45. Valtteri Bottas 139
70. Max Verstappen 102
  Kevin Magnussen 102
  Carlos Sainz 102
76. Robert Kubica 97
84. Daniil Kvyat 93
114. Lance Stroll 62
143. Pierre Gasly 47
155. Charles Leclerc 42
223. Antonio Giovinazzi 23
230. Alexander Albon 21
  Lando Norris 21
  George Russell 21

 

A record that will be broken in any case in 2020, provided that he remains healthy and does not stop prematurely, is the number of Grands Prix started. Raikkonen will take over the record of Rubens Barrichello halfway through the season. Hamilton joined the top 10 of most starts this year, while Vettel will do the same in 2020. Nico Hulkenberg ends his career (for the time being) at 177 starts, accounting for the 24th position of all time.

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,106

    I was surprised to see that Max surpassed Ricciardo in both podiums and wins this year.

    • + 0
    • Dec 28 2019 - 04:07

