Where are the 2019 F1 drivers in the record books?

What is the situation of the 2019 class when the record books are opened up with the most important statistics?
Bold indicates a 2019 driver.
|Driver
|Titles
|Years
|1.
|Michael Schumacher
|7
|1994-1995, 2000-2004
|2.
|Lewis Hamilton
|6
|2008, 2014-2015, 2017-2019
|3.
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|5
|1951, 1954-1957
|4.
|Alain Prost
|4
|1985-1986, 1989, 1993
|Sebastian Vettel
|4
|2010-2013
|6.
|Jack Brabham
|3
|1959-1960, 1966
|Jackie Stewart
|3
|1969, 1971, 1973
|Niki Lauda
|3
|1975, 1977, 1984
|Nelson Piquet
|3
|1981, 1983, 1987
|Ayrton Senna
|3
|1988, 1990-1991
|17.
|Kimi Raikkonen
|1
|2007
In 2019 only three world champions competed in Formula 1 and no new titleholder was added. Lewis Hamilton took his sixth championship and set course for record-holder Michael Schumacher.
Another world title means that the Mercedes driver will be on the same number as the German. Sebastian Vettel is fourth in this ranking with four world titles, while Kimi Raikkonen occupies the shared 17th place with one title.
|Driver
|Victories
|%
|1.
|Michael Schumacher
|91
|29.64
|2.
|Lewis Hamilton
|84
|33.60
|3.
|Sebastian Vettel
|53
|22.08
|4.
|Alain Prost
|51
|25.63
|5.
|Ayrton Senna
|41
|25.47
|6.
|Fernando Alonso
|32
|10.26
|7.
|Nigel Mansell
|31
|16.58
|8.
|Jackie Stewart
|27
|27.27
|9.
|Jim Clark
|25
|34.72
|Niki Lauda
|25
|14.62
|15.
|Kimi Raikkonen
|21
|6.71
|35.
|Max Verstappen
|8
|7.84
|38.
|Daniel Ricciardo
|7
|4.09
|Valtteri Bottas
|7
|5.04
|65.
|Charles Leclerc
|2
|4.76
2019 had one new grand prix winner in Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque won in Belgium and Italy and is now 65th on the list of most victories. This list is also led by Schumacher, but Hamilton is close to him. The Briton is 7 victories behind the record champion, but displays a higher win percentage. With 53 wins, Vettel is number 3 of all time.
|Driver
|Poles
|% Poles
|1.
|Lewis Hamilton
|88
|35.20
|2.
|Michael Schumacher
|68
|22.15
|3.
|Ayrton Senna
|65
|40.37
|4.
|Sebastian Vettel
|57
|23.75
|5.
|Jim Clark
|33
|45.83
|Alain Prost
|33
|16.58
|7.
|Nigel Mansell
|32
|17,11
|8.
|Nico Rosberg
|30
|14.56
|9.
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|29
|56.86
|10.
|Mika Hakkinen
|26
|16.15
|17.
|Kimi Raikkonen
|18
|5.75
|33.
|Valtteri Bottas
|11
|7.91
|38.
|Charles Leclerc
|7
|16.67
|55.
|Daniel Ricciardo
|3
|1.75
|63.
|Max Verstappen
|2
|1.96
|71.
|Nico Hülkenberg
|1
|0.56
The list with the most pole positions was extended by two names in 2019: Leclerc scored seven poles in his first season at Ferrari, while Verstappen started twice from the first position.
As a result, there were eight pole sitters on the grid in 2019. Hamilton was already in possession of this record, but this year he managed to extend his number to 88 poles, 20 more than Schumacher.
|Driver
|Fastest laps
|% Fastest Laps
|1.
|Michael Schumacher
|77
|25.08
|2.
|Lewis Hamilton
|47
|18.80
|3.
|Kimi Raikkonen
|46
|14.70
|4.
|Alain Prost
|41
|20.60
|5.
|Sebastian Vettel
|38
|15.83
|6.
|Nigel Mansell
|30
|16.04
|7.
|Jim Clark
|28
|38.89
|8.
|Mika Hakkinen
|25
|15.53
|9.
|Niki Lauda
|24
|14.04
|10.
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|23
|45.10
|25.
|Daniel Ricciardo
|13
|7.60
|Valtteri Bottas
|13
|9.35
|43.
|Max Verstappen
|7
|6.86
|58.
|Sergio Perez
|4
|2.27
|Charles Leclerc
|4
|9.52
|72.
|Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|1.13
|Pierre Gasly
|2
|4.26
|Kevin Magnussen
|2
|1.96
|86.
|Romain Grosjean
|1
|0.61
|Daniil Kvyat
|1
|1.08
The record of most fastest laps of Schumacher remains temporarily out of reach of the current drivers. Hamilton and Raikkonen occupy positions 2 and 3, but still have 30 fewer than the former Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes driver.
Leclerc and Gasly are the new names in the lise: the Monegasque from Ferrari received an extra point four times for the fastest lap, while Gasly rode the fastest lap twice for the first time in his Red Bull Racing period.
|Driver
|Podiums
|% POdiums
|1.
|Michael Schumacher
|155
|50.49
|2.
|Lewis Hamilton
|151
|60.40
|3.
|Sebastian Vettel
|120
|50.00
|4.
|Alain Prost
|106
|53.27
|5.
|Kimi Raikkonen
|103
|32.91
|6.
|Fernando Alonso
|97
|31.09
|7.
|Ayrton Senna
|80
|49.69
|8.
|Rubens Barrichello
|68
|21.05
|9.
|David Coulthard
|62
|25.20
|10.
|Nelson Piquet
|60
|29.41
|18.
|Valtteri Bottas
|45
|32.37
|32.
|Max Verstappen
|31
|30.39
|35.
|Daniel Ricciardo
|29
|16.96
|73.
|Romain Grosjean
|10
|6.10
|Charles Leclerc
|10
|23.81
|83.
|Sergio Perez
|8
|4.55
|105.
|Daniil Kvyat
|3
|3.23
|142.
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|0.98
|Lance Stroll
|1
|1.61
|Carlos Sainz
|1
|0.98
|Pierre Gasly
|1
|2.13
The record number of podium places by Schumacher is also clearly in sight for Hamilton. With 151, the Briton is only four behind the German. Vettel occupies third place in this overview, while Raikkonen is in fifth place behind Alain Prost. Of the active drivers, Verstappen is number 5 in this list, while three drivers took their first podium place in 2019: Leclerc did that ten times, while Gasly and Sainz both kept their heads cool in the chaos in Brazil.
|Driver
|Starts
|1.
|Rubens Barrichello
|323
|2.
|Kimi Raikkonen
|313
|3.
|Fernando Alonso
|312
|4.
|Michael Schumacher
|307
|5.
|Jenson Button
|306
|6.
|Felipe Massa
|269
|7.
|Riccardo Patrese
|256
|8.
|Jarno Trulli
|252
|9.
|Lewis Hamilton
|250
|10.
|David Coulthard
|246
|11.
|Sebastian Vettel
|240
|24.
|Nico Hülkenberg
|177
|25.
|Sergio Perez
|176
|28.
|Daniel Ricciardo
|171
|30.
|Romain Grosjean
|164
|45.
|Valtteri Bottas
|139
|70.
|Max Verstappen
|102
|Kevin Magnussen
|102
|Carlos Sainz
|102
|76.
|Robert Kubica
|97
|84.
|Daniil Kvyat
|93
|114.
|Lance Stroll
|62
|143.
|Pierre Gasly
|47
|155.
|Charles Leclerc
|42
|223.
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|23
|230.
|Alexander Albon
|21
|Lando Norris
|21
|George Russell
|21
A record that will be broken in any case in 2020, provided that he remains healthy and does not stop prematurely, is the number of Grands Prix started. Raikkonen will take over the record of Rubens Barrichello halfway through the season. Hamilton joined the top 10 of most starts this year, while Vettel will do the same in 2020. Nico Hulkenberg ends his career (for the time being) at 177 starts, accounting for the 24th position of all time.
ajpennypacker
I was surprised to see that Max surpassed Ricciardo in both podiums and wins this year.