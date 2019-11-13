Press conference schedule for 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed the drivers and team members that will take part in the press conferences for the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

On Thursday, one day before the action kicks off in Sao Paulo, five drivers will get behind the microphones to answer questions from the attending press.

The drivers' press conference will get underway at 11:00 local time, with Romain Grosjean (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Sergio Perez (Racing Point), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) and Robert Kubica (Williams) in attendance.

On Friday at 13:00 local time, Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo), Toyuharu Tanabe (Honda), Mario Isola (Pirelli), Otmar Szafnauer (Racing Point) and Christian Horner (Red Bull) will speak to the media.

After qualifying and the race, there will be a further press conference for the drivers who finish in the top three of both sessions.