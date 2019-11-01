user icon
Ricciardo unveils special helmet design for US GP

  • Published on 01 Nov 2019 09:43
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo has unveiled a special helmet design for the US Grand Prix, which differs greatly from his usual 2019 colours. 

The Australian has opted for a predominantly white design with the logo of the Texas Longhorns, a team that plays Division 1 NCAA football.

Ricciardo previously used a revised helmet design at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this year, when Formula 1 celebrated its 1000th race.

Speaking about his new design, Ricciardo stated that he wanted to "tip his hat" to the Longhorns after he attended a game in 2018.

"The long and short of it is: I love Austin," Ricciardo said. "The first year we visited here, I fell in love with the place, the people and the atmosphere; it speaks my language!

"Last year, I finally went to a Texas Longhorns game and it was an awesome experience so I thought this year I’d tip my hat to them.

"I normally try and do something Austin themed here and I thought the Longhorns was a cool one with the idea to do a Football helmet; it’s pretty special and I’d like to show some love to the city!”

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 154

    Ironically it seems these helmets desings are the only thing bringing happines to Daniel this year.

    • + 0
    • Nov 1 2019 - 09:50

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

     

