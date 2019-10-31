Press conference schedule for 2019 US Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed the drivers and team members that will take part in the press conferences for the 2019 US Grand Prix.

On Thursday, one day before the action kicks off in Austin, five drivers will get behind the microphones to answer questions from the attending press.

The drivers' press conference will get underway at 12:00 local time, with Lando Norris (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) and George Russell (Williams) in attendance.

On Friday at 13:00 local time, Mattia Binotto (Ferrari), Zak Brown (McLaren), Cyril Abiteboul (Renault), Franz Tost (Toro Rosso) and Claire Williams (Williams) will speak to the media.

After qualifying and the race, there will be a further press conference for the drivers who finish in the top three of both sessions.