user icon
icon

link-icon
Norris: It's good that Albon didn't get a penalty

Norris: It's good that Albon didn't get a penalty

  • Published on 14 Oct 2019 16:54
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Richard Fletcher

McLaren's Lando Norris says it was good that Alex Albon was not penalised for the incident they had during the Japanese Grand Prix.  The pair made contact when Albon made a late dive down the inside at the final chicane. 

Norris said that he didn't see Red Bull's Albon until he was alongside him and that he managed to avoid a big accident but he refused to blame Albon and was clear to emphasise that racing should be about attempted overtakes.

"I saw him fricking late, to be honest, I can't remember exactly what happened, it was a long race," Albon said. "I started to turn in, I was on my brakes but they weren't slowing me down properly.

"I think he must have committed before and I was almost getting to the apex, at which point I saw him. It could quite easily have turned into something a lot worse. 

"So it was a bit of a risk from him, he would have got past sooner or later, His car was much quicker so it was a bit of a risk but I guess that's racing."

Norris described the race as frustrating as the early pit stop meant he couldn't make the most of the two-stop strategy and that he was missing one or two tenths which prevented him coming through as he had hoped. 

"After going into Turn 1 it was looking very promising and then quite quickly went out of control."

After he checked to make sure that Albon hadn't been penalised Norris said: "Good, he kind of forced me off but that's racing. That's how it should be, he sent it up the inside, he made a move, fair play to the guy".

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,991

    Interesting, I was of the opinion that he should have been penalized, It's actually pretty shocking to see a driver glad that competition didn't get a penalty after tangling up. But yes, I can see Lando's point, it was marginal. What wasn't marginal though, was that batshit crazy attempt of Charles Leclerc to keep going with a broken car. I still can't believe nobody has made a bigger deal out of it. The F1 official highlights video shows a chunk of front wing literally ripping off Hamilton's mirror. It's crazy. The penalty was too late and too lenient.

    • + 0
    • Oct 14 2019 - 21:43
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
433
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
77
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

TH Alexander Albon 23
Alexander Albon
  • Country Thailand
  • Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Londen, Thailand
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar