FIA and FIM to work together on racing safety

The FIA has announced that it has teamed up with the motorcycle racing governing body FIM to improve safety in world motorsport.

The two have already worked on a new standard paint that will be implemented at circuits including areas such as track limits, kerbing and asphalt run-off areas.

The paint as been designed to meet a number of criteria, including "friction properties and visibility under a variety of conditions".

It will perform consistently in both wet and dry conditions and ensure that the potential for accidents will be reduced when there is a sudden loss of grip.

The design of the new paint standard has been described as the first in many initiatives that the FIA and the FIM will work together on in order to improve safety in motorsport.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome this collaboration with the FIM on a number of safety projects," said FIA president Jean Todt.

"By uniting our two governing bodies on safety, it means we can advance standards for all forms of motorsport worldwide.”

The two bodies will work again together going forward on "a range of research projects related to circuits and competitor safety devices".

FIM President Jorge Viegas added: “The FIM and FIA share circuits around the world. A collaborative approach to safety standards will not only simplify the process for the industry but will also ensure the highest level of safety for competitors worldwide.”