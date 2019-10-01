Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Japanese GP

Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds sets each driver will bring to the Japanese Grand Prix later this month.

The Italian marque has elected to bring the hardest range of compounds for the event at Suzuka.

Unsurprisingly, the C2 'hard' tyre is not a popular choice, with very few drivers bringing more than a single set of the compound.

Ferrari and Red Bull has one more set of the 'soft' C3 compound compared to championship leaders Mercedes, who in turn have 4 sets of the C2 'middle' compound.

Take a look at the full list below.

