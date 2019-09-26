user icon
Verstappen: Grid penalty 'won't change a lot' for Red Bull

Verstappen: Grid penalty 'won't change a lot' for Red Bull

  Published on 26 Sep 2019 14:05
  • comments 0
  By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen says the engine penalty that he will take this weekend will not change a lot as it is only a drop of five places.

All four Red Bull affiliated cars, which are powered by Honda, will receive penalties for the Russian Grand Prix, with Daniil Kvyat being sent to the back of the field.

However, Verstappen, teammate Alexander Albon and Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly will start the race five positions down on where they qualify - which doesn't concern Verstappen.

"Last year we started from the back and overtaking didn’t seem like a big problem around here," Verstappen told media including GPToday.net. "Maybe the midfield teams are a bit more competitive this year but I think it should be all right.

“You might lose a little bit of time to the guys ahead but realistically speaking I think you would anyway qualify in fourth, fifth. So it’s not going to change a lot.

"We thought ‘why not?’ Because I don’t think it’s going to hurt us a lot around here. It’s not anymore back of the grid, it’s only five places. That’s why I think we went for it."

Speaking about his relationship with Honda, the Dutchman stated that he is consistently talking to them when asked if he had been involved in a meeting regarding the Japanese manufacturers' future in F1.

"I always have meetings with them to see what things are coming in the future and how everything is looking, so it's not one particular weekend where we met up," Verstappen affirmed.

"At the end of the day, it's not up to me what they're going to decide, so let's wait and see."


RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    13:10 - 15:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    13:10 - 15:10

    Fastest lap

    13:10 - 15:10



Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

