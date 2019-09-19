How to watch the Singapore GP this weekend

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place this weekend, as Mercedes look to get back on top after seeing Ferrari win two races on the bounce.

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, all free practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Channel 4 will be running with highlight packages of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively.



Sky Sports F1



Session Local Time BST FP1 Fri, 16:30 - 18:00 Fri, 09:30 - 11:00 FP2 Fri, 20:30 - 22:00 Fri, 13:30 - 15:00 FP3 Sat, 18:00 - 19:00 Sat, 11:00 - 12:00 Qualifying Sat, 21:00 - 22:00 Sat, 14:00 - 15:00 2019 Singapore Grand Prix Sun, 20:10 Sun, 13:10



Channel 4



Session BST Qualifying Sat, 18:30 2019 Singapore Grand Prix Sun, 19:00

USA (Eastern Time)

