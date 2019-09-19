user icon
How to watch the Singapore GP this weekend

  • Published on 19 Sep 2019 12:42
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place this weekend, as Mercedes look to get back on top after seeing Ferrari win two races on the bounce. 

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, all free practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Channel 4 will be running with highlight packages of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
 

Sky Sports F1
 

              Session          Local Time            BST
                   FP1      Fri, 16:30 - 18:00    Fri, 09:30 - 11:00
                   FP2      Fri, 20:30 - 22:00    Fri, 13:30 - 15:00
                  FP3      Sat, 18:00 - 19:00    Sat, 11:00 - 12:00
              Qualifying      Sat, 21:00 - 22:00    Sat, 14:00 - 15:00
2019 Singapore Grand Prix          Sun, 20:10        Sun, 13:10


Channel 4 
 

                             Session                    BST
                              Qualifying                Sat, 18:30
                 2019 Singapore Grand Prix                Sun, 19:00

 

USA (Eastern Time)
 

              Session             Channel             Eastern (US)
                   FP1                 ESPN2          Fri, 04:30- 06:00
                  FP2                 ESPNU          Fri, 08:30- 10:00
                  FP3                  ESPN2          Sat, 06:00 - 07:00
              Qualifying              ESPNEWS          Sat, 09:00 - 10:00
2019 Singapore Grand Prix                ESPN2               Sun, 08:10

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:30 - 12:00

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:30 - 16:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

