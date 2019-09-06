user icon
icon

link-icon
Ricciardo: Cheering crashes is the attitude of children

Ricciardo: Cheering crashes is the attitude of children

  • Published on 06 Sep 2019 09:40
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo says that cheering when a driver crashes is taking on the attitude of a child. 

Ricciardo's comments come following a social media post from Lewis Hamilton last week, after he stated fans don't appreciate the danger of motorsport enough following the death of Anthoine Hubert.

Hamilton crashed during the third practice session, hours before Hubert lost his life in a horrific Formula 2 crash.

"Obviously I agree with Lewis, but I think it's difficult to judge the situation from the outside if you've never driven an F1 car," Ricciardo told soymotor.com.

"It's like if we watch boxing, we are always going to think about what to do or what to hit and there are people who celebrate when a boxer falls to the ground. I think it's difficult to judge if you're not in the situation and you'll never know how to assess the danger well.

"In any case, I would expect more from a child than from an adult to celebrate a driver's accident. It's just not pleasant. As a pilot, the only thing I can ask is that if someone is a real fan, not only value the driver but also the risk and not celebrate accidents."

Ricciardo added that he talked with other drivers after the accident, drawing similarities to when Jules Bianchi passed away after succumbing injuries sustained at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2014.

"After the race, we met several drivers and talked about what happened," Ricciardo reflected. "It's nice to know that you're not the only one who feels bad.

"The same thing happened when Bianchi had his accident. I think, however, that the best we can do is turn the page and focus on the weekend. Obviously, turning the page in a good way, not disrespectful."


Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • Mansell

    Posts: 43

    Yeah the children that follow the dive bombing Dutch child.

    Yeah they pay their money but F1 was better before these cheering scum bags arrived .

    I said on twitter once he crashed , guess it's okay to cheer now, they went mental. Didn't like the boot being on the other foot

    • + 1
    • Sep 6 2019 - 12:19
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Pssh, before the Dutch fans it was the Britts. Before the Britts, it was the Germans, before the Germans, it was the Brazilians. Fans, super fans, rabid fans or hype bois are nothing new to F1.

      • + 0
      • Sep 6 2019 - 12:28
    • bschuit

      Posts: 10,174

      Thank god the British are so civilized... ha ha ha ha. (The polo spectators i mean)

      • + 0
      • Sep 6 2019 - 12:59
  • denis1304

    Posts: 243

    Lets make something clear, spectators were cheering only after it was obvious nothing happened to Hamilton and it was repeatedly replayed on big screens round the track.
    Still not OK, but come on... I am 100% no one was cheering after F2 fatal accident.

    • + 0
    • Sep 6 2019 - 17:06

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 740
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 94
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar