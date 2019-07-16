Vettel insists current struggles are 'very different' to 2014

Sebastian Vettel has dismissed suggestions that his current struggles at Ferrari are similar to those he endured at his final year at Red Bull in 2014.

Vettel, who entered the 2014 season on the back of four consecutive world championships, found himself being beaten by Daniel Ricciardo , who was competing in his first year at the energy drink squad.

The German has been involved in several on-track mishaps over the last 12 months, with his latest coming at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, when he crashed into the rear of Max Verstappen .

But Vettel doesn't see any comparisons to what he went through in 2014 to now, once again partnered by a young teammate in Charles Leclerc.

"Firstly, that was a long time ago and secondly, this is very different," Vettel said. "When you’re talking about the frustrations I think it’s maybe here and there the end result that’s missing.

"I think in terms of the races we’ve had, they could have gone the other way as well so I think we need to be fair and not judging one particular lap.

“But it happened and the laps up to that point were quite strong. We started sixth so not by chance found ourselves third at some point. The safety car, you could argue helped, but we managed quite well in the first stint doing something different to other people and making it work.

“I think other races could have been different as well so I’m not too worried but I know that I can have better results come Sunday. I’m looking forward to Germany now.”