Sainz pulled off 'best move' of career in Monaco

Sainz pulled off 'best move' of career in Monaco

  Published on 27 May 2019 10:01
  • comments 0
  By: Harry Mattocks

Carlos Sainz has come away from the Monaco Grand Prix in a cheerful mood, after he managed to pull off what he described as the "best move" of his career at the start of the race.

After starting from 8th position Sainz was overtaken by rookie Alexander Albon in the Toro Rosso, but then managed to overtake both Albon and Kvyat around the outside of Turn 3 as they went into Casino Square. 

After this move, the Spaniard kept both Toro Rosso drivers behind him for the rest of the race on his way to a sixth-place finish in what was a good haul of points for McLaren.

It also means that the Woking-based team retain their fourth place in the constructors' championship, which means they are 'best of the rest' behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

“Good haul of points this weekend.” said Sainz. “This feels particularly good because we went through some difficult parts this weekend and we just built it up and did a good lap of qualifying.

"I got a really good start off the line and managed to pass the two Toro Rossos around the outside of Turn 3 which was probably the best move of my career in F1 so far.

“Then we put some good laps together before and after the stop and we got the pitstop just right and, yeah, P6.”

Sainz said that McLaren resisted the pressure to pit during the safety car period after Leclerc's incident.

“We knew I had some pace left after the Safety Car, which is why we didn’t pit under the Safety Car. Then I put together a strong 10 or 12 laps after the Safety Car and opened a good gap,” he explained.

“Then we pitted when we had to pit. It was tight – I had to defend hard against Daniil Kvyat and I did the fastest lap immediately defending against his overcut. It was great timing, and a great call.”


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar