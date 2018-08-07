user icon
icon

link-icon
Germany hopeful over 2019 race

Germany hopeful over 2019 race

  • Published on 07 Aug 2018 15:21
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Germany could still feature on the 2019 calendar after the success of this year's Grand Prix. Hockenheim and the Nurburgring have held a contract to rotate the German Grand Prix between the two venues, before the latter pulled out over rising costs.

This year's race at Hockenheim was the last on the contract, and the future of the event has been in serious doubt over the last couple of years. However, new developments have kept hopes of the race in Germany alive as Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler is negotiating a new deal.

“Logically, we're negotiating," he said. "We have not written off Formula 1. We want Formula 1. Our intention is not to step into the breach just because a place is available in the calendar in 2019," he added. "We would like to bring about a long-term solution."

Plenty of venues are looking to enter F1, as Miami was set to take a spot on the 2019 calendar before plans were pushed back an extra year. Rumours have also been circulating about a new circuit emerging in Vietnam. F1's commercial boss Sean Bratches is keen to get F1 secured in Germany, but knows it faces a challenge as the event doesn't receive any public funding.

“We’re not ready to wave the white flag yet on Germany for 2019," said the American. "Everybody’s interested in making a deal. And there’s multiple circuits in this wonderful country."

 

Fergal Walsh


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • f1dave

    Posts: 680

    From 18 July "Sylt says Liberty Media is prepared to waive the usual $30 million per year hosting fee for Miami."
    Why don't they give a break to other tracks that are struggling ? Seems Liberty's got an agenda.

    • + 0
    • Aug 7 2018 - 16:31
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,380

      Dont everyone? Regardless, Liberty has been pretty lenient on the other historic tracks. It might be interested in getting more US GPs onto the calendar, even lower quality ones, but they do take care of your Monzas and so on.

      • + 0
      • Aug 7 2018 - 17:33



JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Race

    07:10 - 09:10

  • Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

    Fastest lap

     

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    07:10 - 09:10

    Fastest lap

    07:10 - 09:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar