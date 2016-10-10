user icon
Mercedes bosses again refute sabotage claims

Mercedes bosses again refute sabotage claims

  • Published on 10 Oct 2016 09:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Dominik Wilde

Mercedes bosses have once again denied they are sabtogating Lewis Hamilton as he fights for a fourth world title.

Hamilton's fans have famously ried sabotage whenever things haven't gone the Brit's way and Hamilton himself appeared to agree after retirning from the recent Malaysia Grand PRix, telling reporters "someone doesn't want me to win this title."

But Mercedes' engineering chief Paddy Lowe has come out in defence of Hamilton, insisting that he never even hinted of sabotage.

"Lewis has been very clear, certainly with us, that that's completely out of the question," he said at Suzuka.

Team chairman Niki Lauda also denied the outlandish claims.

"Bull****," the F1 legend told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"We wanted to give the world title to our main sponsor Petronas in Malaysia," Lauda explained. "Now we've have to wait for Japan. That is embarrassing enough."

"Nico and Lewis will fight for the title between them, and hopefully neither will be stopped by technical problems. Any engine failure now would just be embarrassing," he insisted.


