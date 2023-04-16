Kirkwood pakt eerste pole na spannende kwalificatie in Long Beach

Kyle Kirkwood scoorde zaterdag in de straten van Long Beach zijn allereerste poleposition uit zijn IndyCar-carrière. De Andretti-coureur bleef Marcus Ericsson en teamgenoot Romain Grosjean nipt voor na een zeer spannende strijd om de eerste positie. Rinus VeeKay was al in Q1 uitgeschakeld en begint als negentiende.

Kirkwood beste startpositie was tot nu toe een vijfde positie. De 24-jarige Amerikaan was dan ook erg blij met het eindresultaat.

"Onze auto gaat dit weekend als een trein", zei Kirkwood na afloop van de kwalificatie. “We doen het hartstikke goed. We zijn er gewoon constant mee bezig, worden steeds beter, en ik zou niet gelukkiger kunnen zijn dan dit. Derde weekend met het team en ik heb al een pole.”

Grosjean was superblij voor hem en feliciteerde zijn stalgenoot meteen nadat hij de pitstraat kwam inrijden.

Minder gelukkig was Marcus Armstrong die in het tweede segment hard in de barrière terecht kwam. Ook David Malukas kuste de muur bij het begin van de sessie.

Uitslag

De wedstrijd beginf zondagavond 21.00 uur Nederlandse tijd en de Grand Prix van Long Beach is te volgen via een van de kanalen van ZiggoSport.