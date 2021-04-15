De kalender van 2021 met Nederlandse starttijden

|Datum
|Race
|Circuit
|Starttijd (CET)
|Zondag 18 april
|Grand Prix of Alabama
|Barber Motorsports Park
|21:30 uur
|Zondag 25 april
|GP. of St. Petersburg
|St. Petersburg
|18:30 uur
|Zondag 2 mei
|Genesys 300
|Texas Motor Speedway
|01:30 uur
|Zondag 2 mei
|XPEL 375
|Texas Motor Speedway
|23:15 uur
|Zaterdag 15 mei
|Grand Prix of Indianapolis
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|20:30 uur
|Zondag 30 mei
|Indianapolis 500
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|18:20 uur
|Zaterdag 12 juni
|Detroit Grand Prix
|Detroit
|20:00 uur
|Zondag 13 juni
|Detroit Grand Prix
|Detroit
|18:40 uur
|Zondag 20 juni
|REV Group Grand Prix
|Road America
|18:40 uur
|Zondag 4 juli
|Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|18:00 uur
|Zondag 11 juli
|Honda Indy Toronto
|Toronto
|18:30 uur
|Zondag 8 augustus
|Music City Grand Prix
|Nashville
|23:30 uur
|Zaterdag 14 augustus
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|18:45 uur
|Zondag 22 augustus
|Bomarito Automative Group 500
|Gateway International Raceway
|02:40 uur
|Zondag 12 september
|Grand Prix of Portland
|Portland International Raceway
|21:30 uur
|Zondag 19 september
|Grand Prix of Monterey
|Laguna Seca
|21:30 uur
|Zondag 26 september
|Grand Prix of Long Beach
|Long Beach
|21:30 uur
Datum Race Circuit Starttijd (CET) Zondag 18 april Grand Prix of Alabama Bar...
Red Bull Racing-coureur Max Verstappen begon het seizoen 2021 met een tweede plaats. Aan de ene kant een mooie klasse...
Een remprobleem was er mede debet aan dat Red Bull Racing-coureur Sergio Perez in Bahrein niet het laatste deel van d...
De Canadese Grand Prix in Montreal gaat niet door. De gezondheidsautoriteiten van de hoofdstad hebben dat beslot...
Aston Martin-coureur Lance Stroll rijdt dit jaar met een nieuwhelmdesign. De helm van de Canadees is in de basis voll...
Lokale tijd
11:00 - 12:00
11:00 - 12:00
15:00 - 17:00
14:30 - 15:30
14:00 - 15:00
15:00 - 17:00
Lokale tijd
11:00 - 12:00
11:00 - 12:00
15:00 - 17:00
14:30 - 15:30
14:00 - 15:00
15:00 - 17:00
Circuit de Catalunya - Wintertest
Circuit de Catalunya - Wintertest
Reacties (0)Login om te reageren
TylaHunter
Posts: 4.032
Laguna Seca... Geweldig circuit, maar wel erg achterstallig geworden. Was al te klein voor de MotoGP (zelfs zonder de Moto2/Moto3). Weet iemand toevallig wat die 3de race in Indianapolis moet voorstellen in Augustus? Welke lay-out?