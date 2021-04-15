user icon
De kalender van 2021 met Nederlandse starttijden

  • Gepubliceerd op 15 apr 2021 21:00
  • comments 1
  • Door: Martijn Arnoldus

 

Datum Race Circuit Starttijd (CET)
Zondag 18 april Grand Prix of Alabama Barber Motorsports Park 21:30 uur
Zondag 25 april GP. of St. Petersburg St. Petersburg 18:30 uur
Zondag 2 mei Genesys 300 Texas Motor Speedway 01:30 uur
Zondag 2 mei XPEL 375 Texas Motor Speedway 23:15 uur
Zaterdag 15 mei Grand Prix of Indianapolis Indianapolis Motor Speedway 20:30 uur
Zondag 30 mei Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 18:20 uur
Zaterdag 12 juni Detroit Grand Prix Detroit 20:00 uur
Zondag 13 juni Detroit Grand Prix Detroit 18:40 uur
Zondag 20 juni REV Group Grand Prix Road America 18:40 uur
Zondag 4 juli Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 18:00 uur
Zondag 11 juli Honda Indy Toronto Toronto 18:30 uur
Zondag 8 augustus Music City Grand Prix Nashville 23:30 uur
Zaterdag 14 augustus Indianapolis Motor Speedway Indianapolis Motor Speedway 18:45 uur
Zondag 22 augustus Bomarito Automative Group 500 Gateway International Raceway 02:40 uur
Zondag 12 september Grand Prix of Portland Portland International Raceway 21:30 uur
Zondag 19 september Grand Prix of Monterey Laguna Seca 21:30 uur
Zondag 26 september Grand Prix of Long Beach Long Beach 21:30 uur
Reacties (0)

  • TylaHunter

    Posts: 4.032

    Laguna Seca... Geweldig circuit, maar wel erg achterstallig geworden. Was al te klein voor de MotoGP (zelfs zonder de Moto2/Moto3). Weet iemand toevallig wat die 3de race in Indianapolis moet voorstellen in Augustus? Welke lay-out?

    • 15 apr 2021 - 21:55

