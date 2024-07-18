Tsunoda op jacht naar punten: ''Ik ben klaar er voor!''

Yuki Tsunoda nam na de Grand Prix van Silverstone weer een puntje mee in de tas na wat mindere weekenden in Canada, Spanje en Oostenrijk, De VCARB-rijder hoopt bij de aanstaande Grand Prix in Hongarije minimaal hetzelfde te bereiken. De Japanner en zijn werkgever doen er alles aan om goed voor de dag te komen in een heet Boedapest.

''Ik heb vorige week tijd doorgebracht in de simulator en het team heeft sinds Silverstone heel hard gewerkt''. begon Tsunoda op de website van zijn team. ''Ik ben optimistisch dat we een goed weekend in Hongarije kunnen hebben.''



De laatste keer dat de soms wat opvliegerige Japanner punten scoorde was in zijn debuutjaar in 2021. Daar werd hij zesde. De twee edities daarna finishte Tsunoda als negentiende en vijftiende. Een herhaling van drie jaar geleden lijkt een lastige taak, maar de 24-jarige rijder kijkt met een positieve blik vooruit. ''We weten welke kant we op moeten om meer prestaties uit de auto te halen op de Hungaroring, waar de meeste bochten langzaam tot middelsnel zijn.''

''Het is in deze tijd van het jaar altijd erg warm in Boedapest en de baan geeft je geen tijd om op adem te komen, omdat je continu bezig bent achter het stuur. Het betekent dat het een fysiek zwaar weekend gaat worden, maar ik verwacht dat we competitief kunnen zijn op dit circuit, dus ik ben er klaar voor!'', sloot hij strijdvaardig af.



Tsunoda heeft op dit moment twintig punten verzameld, negen meer dan teamgenoot Daniel Ricciardo. De Australiër heeft in het verleden al eens gewonnen in Hongarije voor het team van Red Bull.