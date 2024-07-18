user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Naar nieuwsoverzicht
Tsunoda op jacht naar punten: ''Ik ben klaar er voor!''

Tsunoda op jacht naar punten: ''Ik ben klaar er voor!''

  • Gepubliceerd op 18 jul 2024 08:00
  • comments 10
  • Door: Martijn Arnoldus

Yuki Tsunoda nam na de Grand Prix van Silverstone weer een puntje mee in de tas na wat mindere weekenden in Canada, Spanje en Oostenrijk, De VCARB-rijder hoopt bij de aanstaande Grand Prix in Hongarije minimaal hetzelfde te bereiken. De Japanner en zijn werkgever doen er alles aan om goed voor de dag te komen in een heet Boedapest.

 ''Ik heb vorige week tijd doorgebracht in de simulator en het team heeft sinds Silverstone heel hard gewerkt''. begon Tsunoda op de website van zijn team. ''Ik ben optimistisch dat we een goed weekend in Hongarije kunnen hebben.''

De laatste keer dat de soms wat opvliegerige Japanner punten scoorde was in zijn debuutjaar in 2021. Daar werd hij zesde. De twee edities daarna finishte Tsunoda als negentiende en vijftiende. Een herhaling van drie jaar geleden lijkt een lastige taak, maar de 24-jarige rijder kijkt met een positieve blik vooruit. ''We weten welke kant we op moeten om meer prestaties uit de auto te halen op de Hungaroring, waar de meeste bochten langzaam tot middelsnel zijn.''

''Het is in deze tijd van het jaar altijd erg warm in Boedapest en de baan geeft je geen tijd om op adem te komen, omdat je continu bezig bent achter het stuur. Het betekent dat het een fysiek zwaar weekend gaat worden, maar ik verwacht dat we competitief kunnen zijn op dit circuit, dus ik ben er klaar voor!'', sloot hij strijdvaardig af.

Tsunoda heeft op dit moment twintig punten verzameld, negen meer dan teamgenoot Daniel Ricciardo. De Australiër heeft in het verleden al eens gewonnen in Hongarije voor het team van Red Bull.

snailer

Posts: 24.478

Papaya is het nieuwe silver arrow kleurtje.

Tegenwoordig is Wolff zeer gematigd. Maar wolff was in zijn topjaren als politiek despoot gematigd in vergelijking met nu Brown.

Ik kan niet begrijpen wat die man allemaal naast de baan doet en wat niets met F1 van doen heeft. Grootste dieptepunt was ... [Lees verder]

  • 3
  • 18 jul 2024 - 10:44
F1 Nieuws Yuki Tsunoda Visa Cash App RB GP Hongarije 2024

Reacties (10)

Login om te reageren
  • f(1)orum

    Posts: 7.629

    "De laatste keer dat de soms wat opvliegerige Japanner"
    Arme Yuki, zo jong en dan nu al in de overgang?

    • + 0
    • 18 jul 2024 - 08:38
    • snailer

      Posts: 24.465

      Niet vergeten dat Tsunoda zo klein is dat 1 hormoon al tich keer meer invloed heeft dan een hele lading bij een mens van groter postuur.

      • + 0
      • 18 jul 2024 - 10:39
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 24.219

    Hopelijk hebben ze de oorzaak kunnen vinden waarom ze door die updates langzamer werden en hebben ze het kunnen verhelpen. Ricciardo moet twee goede races rijden en dan zal hij Perez hoogstwaarschijnlijk na Spa vervangen. Zo niet ..... ???

    Het was gisteren gezellig op het circuit. Tijdens de regen-, hagel- en onweersbuien
    was het 29 graden, daarna weer 37! Kijk voor leuke foto's en video's (op IG beeld klikken)
    op deze Hongaarse site:

    formula(.)hu/f1/2024/07/17/ozonviz-csapott-le-a-hungaroringre-ujabb-karok-a-mclarennel

    Voor Perez schijnt er alweer geen update beschikbaar te zijn volgens
    de betrouwbare Dr. Obbs. Misschien nu wel de nieuwe vloer?

    Dr Obbs
    @dr_obbs
    More information now starting to come in about the upcoming update to the RB20 for the #HungarianGP. Here is what I have heard,

    🔴 only 1 upgrade will be available for FP and the race, and this will go on the title contender Max Verstappens car

    🔴 from a lap time standpoint, this is the biggest update so far this year for the car. If all goes as per plan (simulation) this should be a good step for the car

    🔴 I’m told the updates will be visual, and the aero kit will be visually noticeable. One person told me “it looks quite different.”

    🔴 some of the focus of this update package is to again find gains in how the car uses the Tyres, which can be a differentiator in Hungary.

    That’s what I know so far. If I hear more, I will pass it along.

    https://x(.)com/dr_obbs/status/1813697876486169019

    • + 0
    • 18 jul 2024 - 08:43
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 24.219

    Off-topic, een gezellig stukje leesvoer om bij wakker te worden:

    exclusive interview

    McLaren boss Zak Brown: ‘Red Bull are scared of Max Verstappen’

    Now fighting for race victories again, McLaren CEO Brown tells Kieran Jackson why he
    feels the need to call out Christian Horner’s team – and the importance of ‘trust’
    within a Formula 1 outfit

    www.independent.co(...)appen-b2581287.html

    • + 0
    • 18 jul 2024 - 08:50
    • Rocks

      Posts: 659

      Ik wordt toch liever wakker met wat anders 😎

      • + 0
      • 18 jul 2024 - 09:11
    • Spearhead

      Posts: 173

      @ Rocks : Ik vermoed dat je het op een lekkere kop koffie doelt? ;-)

      • + 0
      • 18 jul 2024 - 09:15
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 24.219

      Misselijk mannetje. Laat hij zich liever focussen op zijn eigen coureurs en niet steeds hun races bemoeilijken. In plaats van Norris op te jutten om Max aan te vallen en te klagen over andere coureurs zou hij hem misschien eens meer kunnen helpen om zijn skills te verbeteren, de hele race te overzien. Hij beschikt over veel talent, maar Zak zit hem alleen maar in de weg.

      • + 2
      • 18 jul 2024 - 09:28
    • snailer

      Posts: 24.465

      Papaya is het nieuwe silver arrow kleurtje.

      Tegenwoordig is Wolff zeer gematigd. Maar wolff was in zijn topjaren als politiek despoot gematigd in vergelijking met nu Brown.

      Ik kan niet begrijpen wat die man allemaal naast de baan doet en wat niets met F1 van doen heeft. Grootste dieptepunt was toch die brief van hem richting Red Bull management ivm de vermeende pieppic.

      Voor de rest. Helemaal eens met Rocks. Alleen vind ik Whisky on the Rocks nog te vroeg voor.

      • + 3
      • 18 jul 2024 - 10:44
  • Jim Clark

    Posts: 3.048

    Zet hem op Yuki!!
    Ik heb echt sympathie voor dat mannetje en hoop dat zijn prestaties de komende twee wedstrijden zo zijn dat hij naast Max komt te rijden met een realistische begeleiding.
    Zie het in de toekomst i.v.m. Honda echter somber voor hem in.

    • + 0
    • 18 jul 2024 - 11:35
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 24.219

    Van de redelijk betrouwbare Pit Debrief site (ze kondigden eergisteren
    Ocon naar Haas al vóór de BBC aan):

    Tsunoda has outqualified teammate Daniel Ricciardo 9-3 in the Grand Prix sessions this year, and he leads his teammate 20-11 in points. Following tricky events in Spain and Austria, the Japanese returned to good form at Silverstone as he managed to take a point and beat faster cars to it.

    Asked if the next two events are massive due to the increased pressure on Sergio Pérez, the 24-year-old admitted that is the case.

    “If the rumors are true, yes.

    “But to be honest, like I said, I don’t know the exact situation around. To be honest, it’s probably the same as you guys. Less information than you guys probably.

    “In the end, every race is very important. Like myself, the contract is not really fixed for many years.

    “In the end, the same things are as usual, to be honest.”

    Nonetheless, Tsunoda does not feel any extra pressure heading into Hungary and Spa, believing not knowing whether he had a future in the sport after a very difficult start to his rookie season in 2021 was worse.

    “Let’s see, I don’t feel so much pressure or anything.

    “Those things will probably naturally come with different situations. But, I mean, there are a lot more worse pressures than probably now.

    “Probably now, it’s good pressure rather than bad pressure, if you compare the last three years, not knowing what you’re going to do next year. That’s worse.

    “I mean, in the end, like I said, I’m very focused on the current Visa Cash App team and see how it goes.”

    Liam Lawson ran in the RB20 at Silverstone last Thursday as the New Zealander ran in a filming day for the team.

    During his spell replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo at RB last year, Lawson impressed many, bagging points in Singapore following a superb run to Q3 in qualifying.

    He beat Tsunoda on merit in Japan in the Grand Prix itself. However, the Japanese driver did win the qualifying head-to-head 4-1, and he was unlucky in the races in the Netherlands (strategy), Italy (DNS due to unreliability), and Singapore (taken out by Pérez).

    Tsunoda admits he would find it very strange if Lawson gets picked over him for the Red Bull drive should Pérez be removed, considering the performances he has put in himself.

    “If they choose Liam, that would be weird.

    “I mean, for sure, Liam did a really good job when he drove in the team, but I think I did more than that.

    “And we’ll see how it goes. In the end, they know how to manage the drivers.”

    • + 1
    • 18 jul 2024 - 14:09

HU Grand Prix van Hongarije

Lokale tijd 

  • Vrijdag weather-image

    Zaterdag weather-image

    Zondag weather-image

  • Vrije training 1

    13:30 - 14:30

    Vrije training 3

    12:30 - 13:30

    Race / Startgrid

    15:00 - 17:00

  • Vrije training 2

    17:00 - 18:00

    Kwalificatie

    16:00 - 17:00

    Snelste ronde

    15:00 - 17:00

HUGrand Prix van Hongarije

Lokale tijd 

  • Vrijdag weather-image

  • Vrije training 1

    13:30 - 14:30

  • Zaterdag weather-image

  • Vrije training 3

    12:30 - 13:30

  • Zondag weather-image

  • Race

    15:00 - 17:00

  • Vrijdag weather-image

  • Vrije training 2

    17:00 - 18:00

  • Zaterdag weather-image

  • Kwalificatie

    16:00 - 17:00

  • Zondag weather-image

  • Snelste ronde

    15:00 - 17:00

WK standen 2024

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Red Bull Racing
373
2
Ferrari
302
3
McLaren
295
4
Mercedes
221
5
Aston Martin
68
6
Visa Cash App RB
31
7
Haas F1
27
8
Alpine F1
9
9
Williams
4
Bekijk volledige WK-stand

Test kalender

Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest

Bekijk het volledige testschema

Gerelateerd nieuws

Geef je mening

Moet Monaco van de kalender af?

Formule 1 kalender - 2024

Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrein
29 - 2 maa
Bahrein
Bahrain International Circuit
7 - 9 maa
Saoedi-Arabië
Jeddah Street Circuit
22 - 24 maa
Australië
Albert Park
5 - 7 apr
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
19 - 21 apr
China
Shanghai International Circuit
3 - 5 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Miami International Autodrome
17 - 19 mei
Italië
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
24 - 26 mei
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - 9 jun
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - 23 jun
Spanje
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - 30 jun
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
5 - 7 jul
Groot Brittannië
Silverstone
19 - 21 jul
Hongarije
Hungaroring
26 - 28 jul
België
Spa-Francorchamps
23 - 25 aug
Nederland
Circuit Zandvoort
30 - 1 sep
Italië
Monza
13 - 15 sep
Azerbeidzjan
Baku City Circuit
20 - 22 sep
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
18 - 20 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Circuit of the Americas
25 - 27 okt
Mexico (land)
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - 3 nov
Brazilië
Interlagos
22 - 24 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Las Vegas Street Circuit
29 - 1 dec
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
6 - 8 dec
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Formule 1 kalender - 2024

Datum
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
29 - 2 maa
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
7 - 9 maa
Saoedi-Arabië Jeddah Street Circuit
22 - 24 maa
Australië Albert Park
5 - 7 apr
Japan Circuit Suzuka
19 - 21 apr
China Shanghai International Circuit
3 - 5 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Miami International Autodrome
17 - 19 mei
Italië Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
24 - 26 mei
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - 9 jun
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - 23 jun
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
28 - 30 jun
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
5 - 7 jul
Groot Brittannië Silverstone
19 - 21 jul
Hongarije Hungaroring
26 - 28 jul
België Spa-Francorchamps
23 - 25 aug
Nederland Circuit Zandvoort
30 - 1 sep
Italië Monza
13 - 15 sep
Azerbeidzjan Baku City Circuit
20 - 22 sep
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
18 - 20 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Circuit of the Americas
25 - 27 okt
Mexico (land) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - 3 nov
Brazilië Interlagos
22 - 24 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Las Vegas Street Circuit
29 - 1 dec
Qatar Losail International Circuit
6 - 8 dec
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Coureursprofiel

JP Yuki Tsunoda 22
  • Land Japan
  • Geb. datum 11 mei 2000 (24)
  • Geb. plaats Kanagawa, Japan, Japan
  • Gewicht 54 kg
  • Lengte 1,59 m
Bekijk volledig profiel

Team profiel

Visa Cash App RB
Bekijk volledig profiel
show sidebar