Tsunoda op jacht naar punten: ''Ik ben klaar er voor!''

Yuki Tsunoda nam na de Grand Prix van Silverstone weer een puntje mee in de tas na wat mindere weekenden in Canada, Spanje en Oostenrijk, De VCARB-rijder hoopt bij de aanstaande Grand Prix in Hongarije minimaal hetzelfde te bereiken. De Japanner en zijn werkgever doen er alles aan om goed voor de dag te komen in een heet Boedapest.
''Ik heb vorige week tijd doorgebracht in de simulator en het team heeft sinds Silverstone heel hard gewerkt''. begon Tsunoda op de website van zijn team. ''Ik ben optimistisch dat we een goed weekend in Hongarije kunnen hebben.''
De laatste keer dat de soms wat opvliegerige Japanner punten scoorde was in zijn debuutjaar in 2021. Daar werd hij zesde. De twee edities daarna finishte Tsunoda als negentiende en vijftiende. Een herhaling van drie jaar geleden lijkt een lastige taak, maar de 24-jarige rijder kijkt met een positieve blik vooruit. ''We weten welke kant we op moeten om meer prestaties uit de auto te halen op de Hungaroring, waar de meeste bochten langzaam tot middelsnel zijn.''
''Het is in deze tijd van het jaar altijd erg warm in Boedapest en de baan geeft je geen tijd om op adem te komen, omdat je continu bezig bent achter het stuur. Het betekent dat het een fysiek zwaar weekend gaat worden, maar ik verwacht dat we competitief kunnen zijn op dit circuit, dus ik ben er klaar voor!'', sloot hij strijdvaardig af.
Tsunoda heeft op dit moment twintig punten verzameld, negen meer dan teamgenoot Daniel Ricciardo. De Australiër heeft in het verleden al eens gewonnen in Hongarije voor het team van Red Bull.
Jean Todt is er niet zeker van dat de komst van Lewis Hamilton genoeg zal zijn om Ferrari weer wereldkampioen te make...
Dit weekend staat de Hongaarse Grand Prix op de Hungaroring op het programma. Op het welbekende circuit zullen de tri...
Terwijl het gerucht gaat dat drie coureurs strijden om de Alpine-stoel, houdt Pierre Gasly vol dat het hem niet uitma...
Yuki Tsunoda zegt dat hij zich klaar voelt om te vechten voor de topposities in de F1 met Red Bull, en vindt dat hij ...
Aankomend weekend staat de Hongaarse Grand Prix op de iconische Hungaroring op de agenda. De race is mateloos populai...
"De laatste keer dat de soms wat opvliegerige Japanner"
Arme Yuki, zo jong en dan nu al in de overgang?
Hopelijk hebben ze de oorzaak kunnen vinden waarom ze door die updates langzamer werden en hebben ze het kunnen verhelpen. Ricciardo moet twee goede races rijden en dan zal hij Perez hoogstwaarschijnlijk na Spa vervangen. Zo niet ..... ???
Het was gisteren gezellig op het circuit. Tijdens de regen-, hagel- en onweersbuien
was het 29 graden, daarna weer 37! Kijk voor leuke foto's en video's (op IG beeld klikken)
op deze Hongaarse site:
formula(.)hu/f1/2024/07/17/ozonviz-csapott-le-a-hungaroringre-ujabb-karok-a-mclarennel
Voor Perez schijnt er alweer geen update beschikbaar te zijn volgens
de betrouwbare Dr. Obbs. Misschien nu wel de nieuwe vloer?
Dr Obbs
@dr_obbs
More information now starting to come in about the upcoming update to the RB20 for the #HungarianGP. Here is what I have heard,
🔴 only 1 upgrade will be available for FP and the race, and this will go on the title contender Max Verstappens car
🔴 from a lap time standpoint, this is the biggest update so far this year for the car. If all goes as per plan (simulation) this should be a good step for the car
🔴 I’m told the updates will be visual, and the aero kit will be visually noticeable. One person told me “it looks quite different.”
🔴 some of the focus of this update package is to again find gains in how the car uses the Tyres, which can be a differentiator in Hungary.
That’s what I know so far. If I hear more, I will pass it along.
https://x(.)com/dr_obbs/status/1813697876486169019
Off-topic, een gezellig stukje leesvoer om bij wakker te worden:
exclusive interview
McLaren boss Zak Brown: ‘Red Bull are scared of Max Verstappen’
Now fighting for race victories again, McLaren CEO Brown tells Kieran Jackson why he
feels the need to call out Christian Horner’s team – and the importance of ‘trust’
within a Formula 1 outfit
www.independent.co(...)appen-b2581287.html
Misselijk mannetje. Laat hij zich liever focussen op zijn eigen coureurs en niet steeds hun races bemoeilijken. In plaats van Norris op te jutten om Max aan te vallen en te klagen over andere coureurs zou hij hem misschien eens meer kunnen helpen om zijn skills te verbeteren, de hele race te overzien. Hij beschikt over veel talent, maar Zak zit hem alleen maar in de weg.
Papaya is het nieuwe silver arrow kleurtje.
Tegenwoordig is Wolff zeer gematigd. Maar wolff was in zijn topjaren als politiek despoot gematigd in vergelijking met nu Brown.
Ik kan niet begrijpen wat die man allemaal naast de baan doet en wat niets met F1 van doen heeft. Grootste dieptepunt was toch die brief van hem richting Red Bull management ivm de vermeende pieppic.
Voor de rest. Helemaal eens met Rocks. Alleen vind ik Whisky on the Rocks nog te vroeg voor.
Van de redelijk betrouwbare Pit Debrief site (ze kondigden eergisteren
Ocon naar Haas al vóór de BBC aan):
Tsunoda has outqualified teammate Daniel Ricciardo 9-3 in the Grand Prix sessions this year, and he leads his teammate 20-11 in points. Following tricky events in Spain and Austria, the Japanese returned to good form at Silverstone as he managed to take a point and beat faster cars to it.
Asked if the next two events are massive due to the increased pressure on Sergio Pérez, the 24-year-old admitted that is the case.
“If the rumors are true, yes.
“But to be honest, like I said, I don’t know the exact situation around. To be honest, it’s probably the same as you guys. Less information than you guys probably.
“In the end, every race is very important. Like myself, the contract is not really fixed for many years.
“In the end, the same things are as usual, to be honest.”
Nonetheless, Tsunoda does not feel any extra pressure heading into Hungary and Spa, believing not knowing whether he had a future in the sport after a very difficult start to his rookie season in 2021 was worse.
“Let’s see, I don’t feel so much pressure or anything.
“Those things will probably naturally come with different situations. But, I mean, there are a lot more worse pressures than probably now.
“Probably now, it’s good pressure rather than bad pressure, if you compare the last three years, not knowing what you’re going to do next year. That’s worse.
“I mean, in the end, like I said, I’m very focused on the current Visa Cash App team and see how it goes.”
Liam Lawson ran in the RB20 at Silverstone last Thursday as the New Zealander ran in a filming day for the team.
During his spell replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo at RB last year, Lawson impressed many, bagging points in Singapore following a superb run to Q3 in qualifying.
He beat Tsunoda on merit in Japan in the Grand Prix itself. However, the Japanese driver did win the qualifying head-to-head 4-1, and he was unlucky in the races in the Netherlands (strategy), Italy (DNS due to unreliability), and Singapore (taken out by Pérez).
Tsunoda admits he would find it very strange if Lawson gets picked over him for the Red Bull drive should Pérez be removed, considering the performances he has put in himself.
“If they choose Liam, that would be weird.
“I mean, for sure, Liam did a really good job when he drove in the team, but I think I did more than that.
“And we’ll see how it goes. In the end, they know how to manage the drivers.”
Lokale tijd
13:30 - 14:30
12:30 - 13:30
15:00 - 17:00
17:00 - 18:00
16:00 - 17:00
15:00 - 17:00
Lokale tijd
13:30 - 14:30
12:30 - 13:30
15:00 - 17:00
17:00 - 18:00
16:00 - 17:00
15:00 - 17:00
Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest
Altijd direct op de hoogte van het laatste Max Verstappen en formule 1 nieuws van GPtoday? Met het inschakelen van gratis website push notificaties mis je niets.
snailer
Posts: 24.478
Papaya is het nieuwe silver arrow kleurtje.
Tegenwoordig is Wolff zeer gematigd. Maar wolff was in zijn topjaren als politiek despoot gematigd in vergelijking met nu Brown.
Ik kan niet begrijpen wat die man allemaal naast de baan doet en wat niets met F1 van doen heeft. Grootste dieptepunt was ... [Lees verder]