De Vries merkt geen verschil na harde woorden Tost

  • Gepubliceerd op 12 apr 2023 10:46
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

Het team van AlphaTauri beleeft momenteel een stroeve start van het seizoen. De teleurstelling bij de Italiaanse renstal is merkbaar en dat resulteerde in een aantal harde woorden van teambaas Franz Tost. Nyck de Vries merkt echter niet dat dit de sfeer binnen het team heeft aangetast.

AlphaTauri wilde dit jaar meevechten in het middenveld, maar vooralsnog komt daar niets van terecht. Yuki Tsunoda wist in de eerste drie Grands Prix één puntje te scoren terwijl Nyck de Vries nog puntloos is. Teambaas Franz Tost trok al in Jeddah een harde conclusie. Tost gaf daar aan dat hij geen vertrouwen meer heeft in zijn engineers omdat ze hem een betere auto hadden beloofd.

De woorden van Tost gingen de wereld over, maar bij AlphaTauri zelf bleef iedereen met beide benen op de grond staan. De Vries ziet geen signalen van interne problemen en hij wordt geciteerd door Motorsportweek: "Eerlijk gezegd denk ik dat de sfeer binnen het team heel goed is, ik merk geen verschil met de periode voorafgaand die opmerkingen. Ik denk dat dingen uit context worden gehaald en ik denk dat we ons allemaal afvragen wat beter kan. We willen immers allemaal net zo snel zijn als Red Bull Racing."

Pietje Bell

Posts: 15.980

ROYALERE

Inderdaad, omhoog gevallen mannetje dit,
[b] kijk als je nu dingen laat zien die bijna ´onmogelijk´ zijn dan mag je een beetje van de toren blazen,[/b] maar dat doet hij niet.
[b]dan moet je je mond houden en gaan leveren, anders kan je wieberen.[/b]
=================================... [Lees verder]

  • 14
  • 12 apr 2023 - 11:38
Reacties (10)

  • Remco_F1

    Posts: 849

    Ik denk dat Helmut Marko daar maar even op de koffie moet gaan..

    • + 1
    • 12 apr 2023 - 11:11
    • ROYALERE

      Posts: 21.072

      Inderdaad, omhoog gevallen mannetje dit, kijk als je nu dingen laat zien die bijna ´onmogelijk´ zijn dan mag je een beetje van de toren blazen, maar dat doet hij niet. dan moet je je mond houden en gaan leveren, anders kan je wieberen.

      • + 1
      • 12 apr 2023 - 11:16
    • da_bartman

      Posts: 3.828

      @Roy, volgende keer even niet alleen de kop van het artikel lezen, want nu slaat je opmerking helemaal nergens op. Als je het artikel had gelezen had je geweten dat Nick alleen maar een positieve reactie geeft over de sfeer bij A.T.

      • + 12
      • 12 apr 2023 - 11:26
    • da_bartman

      Posts: 3.828

      ...Nyck...

      • + 0
      • 12 apr 2023 - 11:27
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 15.975

      ROYALERE

      Inderdaad, omhoog gevallen mannetje dit,
      kijk als je nu dingen laat zien die bijna ´onmogelijk´ zijn dan mag je een beetje van de toren blazen, maar dat doet hij niet.
      dan moet je je mond houden en gaan leveren, anders kan je wieberen.
      ==================================================================

      Onvoorstelbaar. Eerst vanmorgen Kvyat de grond inboren en nu met deze idiote en stoere praatjes komen.
      Je wordt met de dag irritanter.

      • + 14
      • 12 apr 2023 - 11:38
  • ROYALERE

    Posts: 21.072

    ´;We willen immers allemaal net zo snel zijn als Red Bull Racing."

    wat rookt deze gast? misschien dat ze een keer begin van het jaar sneller zijn, maar volgens mij vergeet hij dat rb daar achter de schermen nog de zaakjes uit maakt.

    • + 3
    • 12 apr 2023 - 11:21
    • Cyril Ratatouille

      Posts: 1.902

      Natuurlijk willen ze net zo snel zijn als RB. Dat WIL namelijk elk team, elke coureur.

      • + 5
      • 12 apr 2023 - 11:41
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 15.975

    TD Egginton had er het volgende over te zeggen:

    AlphaTauri still “aligned” despite Tost's no trust comments

    AlphaTauri Formula 1 technical director Jody Egginton says that the Faenza outfit
    remains “aligned” despite public criticism from team principal Franz Tost.

    Egginton insists that the team has moved on from Tost’s comments.

    “Franz knows the engineering team a long time,” he said when asked by Mo tor sport, about Tost’s words. “It's the same engineering team that gave cars in 2019, '20 and ‘21 which scored podiums.

    “Franz has made a statement, potentially it's been taken slightly out of context and it's not really giving the exact picture.

    “But we work as a team, we sit down with Franz, we discuss things, and we keep going really.

    “So it is how it is. Franz has given some interviews and made some suggestions, but we continue. It changes nothing, everyone's aligned on what we've got to do, and we keep going.”

    Egginton downplayed the suggestion that the team hadn’t set high enough targets for the AT04 over the winter, and had thus lost out to more ambitious rivals.

    “At the end of the day, the disappointment from Franz's side as a team principal is that the car's not established well enough into the midfield to be where we want,” said Egginton.

    “And he's expressed that in a certain way. But at the end of the day, we've hit some of our targets, they were valid targets, they're good targets, we've not quite hit some of the others yet, but we will.

    “I've got no concerns that our targets are far away from what we need to be doing to be competitive. It's just some of them we haven't got to yet.

    “And it's a very tight midfield. And if you don't get your targets, then you find yourself towards the back of that.

    “So when we hit our targets, I'm confident that they're valid targets and will they'll be sufficient to establish us in the midfield.”

    “If you achieve all of your targets easily in the winter, then it's likely you've set yourself the wrong targets,” he said.

    “They were aggressive targets. We met some of them for launch spec, some of the others we are part way to meeting.

    “At the end of the day you have a plan, you work to that plan. And sometimes you don't quite hit your targets.”

    The team brought a substantial update package to Melbourne, including a new floor and diffuser, although Tsunoda had to revert to the original spec after an off in FP1.

    Egginton said the updates demonstrated that the team is pressing on with development.

    “The reality is that the first part of the season, to get into that midfield, we've got to try and out-develop some teams, which is why we come [to Mebourne] with the floor,” he said. “And most of the teams have come with less.

    “So our strategy is just to keep putting performance on the car. And hopefully we're out-developing some of our competitors in the early phase of the season and we catch them up. If we don't develop them, we won't catch up. So our strategy is the obvious one to try and reduce that gap.”

    He added: “The update here has taken us a step closer on a number of targets that we had. And the updates for the next race and subsequent races will do this again.

    "It's not uncommon to miss targets, it does happen, nobody likes it. But we haven't missed them on purpose, it's just as it is.”

    • + 2
    • 12 apr 2023 - 11:34
  • snailer

    Posts: 14.783

    de Vries maakt van zijn baas Tosti

    • + 0
    • 12 apr 2023 - 12:41
    • snailer

      Posts: 14.783

      Het forum maakt van de Vries Croque Monsieur

      • + 0
      • 12 apr 2023 - 12:43

