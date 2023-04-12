De Vries merkt geen verschil na harde woorden Tost

Het team van AlphaTauri beleeft momenteel een stroeve start van het seizoen. De teleurstelling bij de Italiaanse renstal is merkbaar en dat resulteerde in een aantal harde woorden van teambaas Franz Tost. Nyck de Vries merkt echter niet dat dit de sfeer binnen het team heeft aangetast.

AlphaTauri wilde dit jaar meevechten in het middenveld, maar vooralsnog komt daar niets van terecht. Yuki Tsunoda wist in de eerste drie Grands Prix één puntje te scoren terwijl Nyck de Vries nog puntloos is. Teambaas Franz Tost trok al in Jeddah een harde conclusie. Tost gaf daar aan dat hij geen vertrouwen meer heeft in zijn engineers omdat ze hem een betere auto hadden beloofd.

De woorden van Tost gingen de wereld over, maar bij AlphaTauri zelf bleef iedereen met beide benen op de grond staan. De Vries ziet geen signalen van interne problemen en hij wordt geciteerd door Motorsportweek: "Eerlijk gezegd denk ik dat de sfeer binnen het team heel goed is, ik merk geen verschil met de periode voorafgaand die opmerkingen. Ik denk dat dingen uit context worden gehaald en ik denk dat we ons allemaal afvragen wat beter kan. We willen immers allemaal net zo snel zijn als Red Bull Racing."