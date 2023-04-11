Albon begreep voorkeursrol Verstappen bij Red Bull

Max Verstappen is al jarenlang de overduidelijke kopman van Red Bull Racing. De Nederlander is zeer succesvol en soms gaat dat ten koste van zijn teamgenoten. Alexander Albon maakte het persoonlijk mee, maar de Thaise Brit begreep de situatie wel. Hij ziet alleen dat mensen zijn situatie verkeerd begrepen.

Albon was anderhalf jaar lang de teamgenoot van Max Verstappen bij Red Bull. De Thaise coureur werd halverwege 2019 gepromoveerd naar Red Bull en reed in 2020 een volledig seizoen voor de Oostenrijkse renstal. De resultaten waren niet om over naar huis te schrijven en na 2020 besloot Red Bull te kiezen voor Sergio Perez. Albon rijdt tegenwoordig voor Williams en heeft zijn loopbaan weer onder controle.

In zijn periode bij Red Bull Racing wist Albon dat Verstappen de kopman was van het team. De Thaise Brit begreep dat wel, Verstappen kwam immers beter voor de dag. In gesprek met Express Sport legt Albon dat gevoel uit: "Natuurlijk luister je als team naar de coureur met een sterke performance omdat er daar meer potentie is. Ik neem mijzelf helemaal niets kwalijk voor de situatie. Mensen begrijpen vaak mijn woorden verkeerd, ze denken dat ik bedoel dat de auto om Verstappen heen is gebouwd."