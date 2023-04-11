user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Naar nieuwsoverzicht
Albon begreep voorkeursrol Verstappen bij Red Bull

Albon begreep voorkeursrol Verstappen bij Red Bull

  • Gepubliceerd op 11 apr 2023 09:26
  • comments 18
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

Max Verstappen is al jarenlang de overduidelijke kopman van Red Bull Racing. De Nederlander is zeer succesvol en soms gaat dat ten koste van zijn teamgenoten. Alexander Albon maakte het persoonlijk mee, maar de Thaise Brit begreep de situatie wel. Hij ziet alleen dat mensen zijn situatie verkeerd begrepen.

Albon was anderhalf jaar lang de teamgenoot van Max Verstappen bij Red Bull. De Thaise coureur werd halverwege 2019 gepromoveerd naar Red Bull en reed in 2020 een volledig seizoen voor de Oostenrijkse renstal. De resultaten waren niet om over naar huis te schrijven en na 2020 besloot Red Bull te kiezen voor Sergio Perez. Albon rijdt tegenwoordig voor Williams en heeft zijn loopbaan weer onder controle.

In zijn periode bij Red Bull Racing wist Albon dat Verstappen de kopman was van het team. De Thaise Brit begreep dat wel, Verstappen kwam immers beter voor de dag. In gesprek met Express Sport legt Albon dat gevoel uit: "Natuurlijk luister je als team naar de coureur met een sterke performance omdat er daar meer potentie is. Ik neem mijzelf helemaal niets kwalijk voor de situatie. Mensen begrijpen vaak mijn woorden verkeerd, ze denken dat ik bedoel dat de auto om Verstappen heen is gebouwd."

ViggenneggiV

Posts: 1.171

Enige wat ik nog herinner is dat toen hij een top race reed Hamilton bij hem een Marquisje deed.

De terechte excuses achteraf van Lewis leverden Albon echter geen verdiend race resultaat op.

  • 13
  • 11 apr 2023 - 09:55
F1 Nieuws Max Verstappen Alexander Albon Williams Red Bull Racing

Reacties (18)

Login om te reageren
  • schwantz34

    Posts: 31.893

    Checo nog een bull leren van Albon!

    • + 4
    • 11 apr 2023 - 09:30
    • RJHvandaag

      Posts: 5.868

      Wel respect voor Albon, heeft zich uiteindelijk gevestigd als verdienstelijk F1 coureur. Geen uitblinker, maar ook niet vaak beneden peil presterend.
      Gasly was een haantje met zelfoverschatting, die heel wisselvallig is.

      Perez is echt wel een stuk beter, en de ervaring heeft 'ie mee. Hij kan soms pieken, maar zonder al teveel tegenvallers tussendoor.

      Persoonlijk vind ik het wachten op de terugkeer van Ricciardo. Dan kunnen we zien hoe het de afgelopen 7 jaren heeft ontwikkeld.

      • + 2
      • 11 apr 2023 - 12:53
    • ROYALERE

      Posts: 21.051

      iedereen lijkt een koekenbakker naast max in hetzelfde materiaal hoor, geloof mij maar, toen hij nog jonger was en moest leren kon ricciardo hem af en toe verslaan, maar die zag ook al snel dat hier geen maat op stond en vertrok met de staart tussen zijn benen, geen schande, want dit is imo de beste tot nu toe, samen met Senna.

      • + 0
      • 11 apr 2023 - 16:56
  • NoBullshit

    Posts: 4.137

    Dat Albon in 2020 voorRedBull reed naast Max ben ik eigenlijk al bijna weer vergeten, die jongen maakte gewoon zo'n fletse indruk...

    • + 0
    • 11 apr 2023 - 09:43
    • ViggenneggiV

      Posts: 1.169

      Enige wat ik nog herinner is dat toen hij een top race reed Hamilton bij hem een Marquisje deed.

      De terechte excuses achteraf van Lewis leverden Albon echter geen verdiend race resultaat op.

      • + 13
      • 11 apr 2023 - 09:55
    • NoBullshit

      Posts: 4.137

      klopt, dat Lewis 2x bij hem achterin reed was zo'n beetje het enige wat ik nog wist van Albon bij RedBull. Moet je nagaan hoe goed Max wel niet was in 2016 toen hij zonder pardon naast RIC werd gezet en gelijk super presteerde. Gasly en Albon konden die druk absoluut niet aan.

      • + 3
      • 11 apr 2023 - 10:00
  • Larry Perkins

    Posts: 39.135

    Waar is de rest van de tekst?

    • + 3
    • 11 apr 2023 - 10:24
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 15.959

      Hier:

      Alex Albon has revealed Red Bull do not build their cars solely around Max Verstappen with the Dutchman backed by his former team-mate. Albon revealed the team were right to listen to the reigning champion's advice as he was the one bringing in results.

      Albon said: “I think people get very confused with designing a car around a driver and a driver who’s very very quick and wants a car a certain way.

      “Of course, you’re going to listen to the driver who’s getting the performance in and getting a good job because the potential is more. I’m not going to call myself guilty for it but people misinterpret my words where they think what I'm trying to say is the car is built around him.

      “No, it’s the fact that he can deal with it and he drives it in a certain way. You've got to try and find what he has because at the end of the day he’s making it work. Honestly, that’s the difference.”

      Several pundits have suggested Red Bull focus too heavily on Verstappen to the detriment of their other drivers. Verstappen’s previous team-mates have all struggled with Pierre Gasly and Albon dropped after failing to match the Dutchman's level.

      However, F1 commentator David Coulthard claimed only an “idiot” would believe Verstappen was not behind his success. According to Formule1.nl Coulthard explained: “Verstappen is already one of the greats.

      "Only a f***ing idiot would say that he only wins because he has a good car. Just as Lewis [Hamilton] does not need nine world titles for me to consider him one of the best drivers in the sport, Max does not need three to be considered one of the best."

      • + 5
      • 11 apr 2023 - 10:43
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 15.959

      Hier:
      Albon said: “I think people get very confused with designing a car around a driver and a driver who’s very very quick and wants a car a certain way.

      “Of course, you’re going to listen to the driver who’s getting the performance in and getting a good job because the potential is more. I’m not going to call myself guilty for it but people misinterpret my words where they think what I'm trying to say is the car is built around him.

      “No, it’s the fact that he can deal with it and he drives it in a certain way. You've got to try and find what he has because at the end of the day he’s making it work. Honestly, that’s the difference.”

      Several pundits have suggested Red Bull focus too heavily on Verstappen to the detriment of their other drivers. Verstappen’s previous team-mates have all struggled with Pierre Gasly and Albon dropped after failing to match the Dutchman's level.

      However, F1 commentator David Coulthard claimed only an “idiot” would believe Verstappen was not behind his success. According to Formule1dotnl Coulthard explained: “Verstappen is already one of the greats.

      "Only a f***ing idiot would say that he only wins because he has a good car. Just as Lewis [Hamilton] does not need nine world titles for me to consider him one of the best drivers in the sport, Max does not need three to be considered one of the best."

      • + 2
      • 11 apr 2023 - 10:50
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 15.959

      heb het al 2 keer geplaatst, maar zoals gebruikelijk zit het weer in het filter omdat er een woordje in staat dat op de ver bo den lijst staat. :-((

      • + 1
      • 11 apr 2023 - 10:51
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 15.959

      Nou ja, poging 3 dan maar. Dit is de verkorte versie:

      Albon said: “I think people get very confused with designing a car around a driver and a driver who’s very very quick and wants a car a certain way.

      “Of course, you’re going to listen to the driver who’s getting the performance in and getting a good job because the potential is more. I’m not going to call myself guilty for it but people misinterpret my words where they think what I'm trying to say is the car is built around him.

      “No, it’s the fact that he can deal with it and he drives it in a certain way. You've got to try and find what he has because at the end of the day he’s making it work. Honestly, that’s the difference.”

      • + 2
      • 11 apr 2023 - 11:41
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 15.959

      🥳 🥳 🥳 Na 90 minuten zijn alsnog mijn beide lange berichten geplaatst.

      Ze zijn bekeken door de persoon die het filter nakijkt.
      Waarom plaatst die dan in **** beide dezelfde berichten ?!

      • + 0
      • 11 apr 2023 - 12:16
    • snailer

      Posts: 14.764

      Wat denk je, pietje? Zal de anti brigade Albon geloven?

      • + 1
      • 11 apr 2023 - 12:43
    • nr 76

      Posts: 4.577

      Dus mijn theorie dat er een stoel in het midden van de werkplaats wordt gezet, met Verstappen erin, waar de wagen vervolgens omheen wordt gebouwd klopt helemaal niet??
      Lekker dan....

      • + 2
      • 11 apr 2023 - 13:18
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 15.959

      Wat denk je zelf @Snailer? 🤣

      • + 0
      • 11 apr 2023 - 13:23
    • snailer

      Posts: 14.764

      Een retorisch antwoord op een retorische vraag.

      • + 0
      • 11 apr 2023 - 13:53
  • De Thaise Brit

    Posts: 22

    Laten we het weer is over 2020 hebben... Wat een thaie tijd was dat zeg

    • + 1
    • 11 apr 2023 - 12:20
    • ROYALERE

      Posts: 21.051

      gelukkig hebben wij alexander als koning en niet als rijder.

      • + 0
      • 11 apr 2023 - 17:03

AU Grand Prix van Australië

Lokale tijd 

Foto gallerij

Bekijk meer foto's

AU Grand Prix van Australië

Lokale tijd 

Foto gallerij

Bekijk meer foto's

WK standen 2023

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Red Bull Racing
123
2
Aston Martin
65
3
Mercedes
56
4
Ferrari
26
5
McLaren
12
6
Alpine F1
8
7
Haas F1
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
6
9
Williams
1
10
Alpha Tauri
1
Bekijk volledige WK-stand

Test kalender

Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest

Bekijk het volledige testschema

Gerelateerd nieuws

Geef je mening

Netflix-serie Drive To Survive seizoen 5...

Formule 1 kalender - 2023

Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrein
3 - 5 maa
Bahrein
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 maa
Saoedi-Arabië
Jeddah Street Circuit
31 - 2 apr
Australië
Albert Park
28 - 30 apr
Azerbeidzjan
Baku City Circuit
5 - 7 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Miami International Autodrome
19 - 21 mei
Italië
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
26 - 28 mei
Monaco
Monte Carlo
2 - 4 jun
Spanje
Circuit de Catalunya
16 - 18 jun
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
30 - 2 jul
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
7 - 9 jul
Groot Brittannië
Silverstone
21 - 23 jul
Hongarije
Hungaroring
28 - 30 jul
België
Spa-Francorchamps
25 - 27 aug
Nederland
Circuit Zandvoort
1 - 3 sep
Italië
Monza
15 - 17 sep
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
22 - 24 sep
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
6 - 8 okt
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
20 - 22 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Circuit of the Americas
27 - 29 okt
Mexico (land)
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
3 - 5 nov
Brazilië
Interlagos
17 - 19 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Las Vegas Street Circuit
24 - 26 nov
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Formule 1 kalender - 2023

Datum
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
3 - 5 maa
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 maa
Saoedi-Arabië Jeddah Street Circuit
31 - 2 apr
Australië Albert Park
28 - 30 apr
Azerbeidzjan Baku City Circuit
5 - 7 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Miami International Autodrome
19 - 21 mei
Italië Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
26 - 28 mei
Monaco Monte Carlo
2 - 4 jun
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
16 - 18 jun
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
30 - 2 jul
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
7 - 9 jul
Groot Brittannië Silverstone
21 - 23 jul
Hongarije Hungaroring
28 - 30 jul
België Spa-Francorchamps
25 - 27 aug
Nederland Circuit Zandvoort
1 - 3 sep
Italië Monza
15 - 17 sep
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
22 - 24 sep
Japan Circuit Suzuka
6 - 8 okt
Qatar Losail International Circuit
20 - 22 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Circuit of the Americas
27 - 29 okt
Mexico (land) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
3 - 5 nov
Brazilië Interlagos
17 - 19 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Las Vegas Street Circuit
24 - 26 nov
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Coureursprofiel

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Land Nederland
  • Geb. datum 30 sep 1997 (25)
  • Geb. plaats Hasselt (Belgie), Nederland
  • Gewicht 70 kg
  • Lengte 1,8 m
Bekijk volledig profiel

Team profiel

Williams
Williams
Bekijk volledig profiel
show sidebar