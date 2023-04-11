Albon begreep voorkeursrol Verstappen bij Red Bull

Max Verstappen is al jarenlang de overduidelijke kopman van Red Bull Racing. De Nederlander is zeer succesvol en soms gaat dat ten koste van zijn teamgenoten. Alexander Albon maakte het persoonlijk mee, maar de Thaise Brit begreep de situatie wel. Hij ziet alleen dat mensen zijn situatie verkeerd begrepen.
Albon was anderhalf jaar lang de teamgenoot van Max Verstappen bij Red Bull. De Thaise coureur werd halverwege 2019 gepromoveerd naar Red Bull en reed in 2020 een volledig seizoen voor de Oostenrijkse renstal. De resultaten waren niet om over naar huis te schrijven en na 2020 besloot Red Bull te kiezen voor Sergio Perez. Albon rijdt tegenwoordig voor Williams en heeft zijn loopbaan weer onder controle.
In zijn periode bij Red Bull Racing wist Albon dat Verstappen de kopman was van het team. De Thaise Brit begreep dat wel, Verstappen kwam immers beter voor de dag. In gesprek met Express Sport legt Albon dat gevoel uit: "Natuurlijk luister je als team naar de coureur met een sterke performance omdat er daar meer potentie is. Ik neem mijzelf helemaal niets kwalijk voor de situatie. Mensen begrijpen vaak mijn woorden verkeerd, ze denken dat ik bedoel dat de auto om Verstappen heen is gebouwd."
Posts: 31.893
Checo nog een bull leren van Albon!
Posts: 5.868
Wel respect voor Albon, heeft zich uiteindelijk gevestigd als verdienstelijk F1 coureur. Geen uitblinker, maar ook niet vaak beneden peil presterend.
Gasly was een haantje met zelfoverschatting, die heel wisselvallig is.
Perez is echt wel een stuk beter, en de ervaring heeft 'ie mee. Hij kan soms pieken, maar zonder al teveel tegenvallers tussendoor.
Persoonlijk vind ik het wachten op de terugkeer van Ricciardo. Dan kunnen we zien hoe het de afgelopen 7 jaren heeft ontwikkeld.
iedereen lijkt een koekenbakker naast max in hetzelfde materiaal hoor, geloof mij maar, toen hij nog jonger was en moest leren kon ricciardo hem af en toe verslaan, maar die zag ook al snel dat hier geen maat op stond en vertrok met de staart tussen zijn benen, geen schande, want dit is imo de beste tot nu toe, samen met Senna.
Posts: 4.137
Dat Albon in 2020 voorRedBull reed naast Max ben ik eigenlijk al bijna weer vergeten, die jongen maakte gewoon zo'n fletse indruk...
Posts: 1.169
Enige wat ik nog herinner is dat toen hij een top race reed Hamilton bij hem een Marquisje deed.
De terechte excuses achteraf van Lewis leverden Albon echter geen verdiend race resultaat op.
Posts: 4.137
klopt, dat Lewis 2x bij hem achterin reed was zo'n beetje het enige wat ik nog wist van Albon bij RedBull. Moet je nagaan hoe goed Max wel niet was in 2016 toen hij zonder pardon naast RIC werd gezet en gelijk super presteerde. Gasly en Albon konden die druk absoluut niet aan.
Posts: 39.135
Waar is de rest van de tekst?
Hier:
Alex Albon has revealed Red Bull do not build their cars solely around Max Verstappen with the Dutchman backed by his former team-mate. Albon revealed the team were right to listen to the reigning champion's advice as he was the one bringing in results.
Albon said: “I think people get very confused with designing a car around a driver and a driver who’s very very quick and wants a car a certain way.
“Of course, you’re going to listen to the driver who’s getting the performance in and getting a good job because the potential is more. I’m not going to call myself guilty for it but people misinterpret my words where they think what I'm trying to say is the car is built around him.
“No, it’s the fact that he can deal with it and he drives it in a certain way. You've got to try and find what he has because at the end of the day he’s making it work. Honestly, that’s the difference.”
Several pundits have suggested Red Bull focus too heavily on Verstappen to the detriment of their other drivers. Verstappen’s previous team-mates have all struggled with Pierre Gasly and Albon dropped after failing to match the Dutchman's level.
However, F1 commentator David Coulthard claimed only an “idiot” would believe Verstappen was not behind his success. According to Formule1.nl Coulthard explained: “Verstappen is already one of the greats.
"Only a f***ing idiot would say that he only wins because he has a good car. Just as Lewis [Hamilton] does not need nine world titles for me to consider him one of the best drivers in the sport, Max does not need three to be considered one of the best."
Several pundits have suggested Red Bull focus too heavily on Verstappen to the detriment of their other drivers. Verstappen’s previous team-mates have all struggled with Pierre Gasly and Albon dropped after failing to match the Dutchman's level.
However, F1 commentator David Coulthard claimed only an “idiot” would believe Verstappen was not behind his success. According to Formule1dotnl Coulthard explained: “Verstappen is already one of the greats.
"Only a f***ing idiot would say that he only wins because he has a good car. Just as Lewis [Hamilton] does not need nine world titles for me to consider him one of the best drivers in the sport, Max does not need three to be considered one of the best."
heb het al 2 keer geplaatst, maar zoals gebruikelijk zit het weer in het filter omdat er een woordje in staat dat op de ver bo den lijst staat. :-((
Nou ja, poging 3 dan maar. Dit is de verkorte versie:
Posts: 22
Laten we het weer is over 2020 hebben... Wat een thaie tijd was dat zeg
