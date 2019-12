Zak Brown koopt rondleiding door Red Bull Racing-fabriek bij benefietveiling

What's it worth? Zak Brown @mclaren bought a factory visit from Adrian Newey @redbullracing at Joe Macari's @joemacarievents charity pub quiz for @thehalowproject and @dreamflight_official . Should be an interesting visit. Nothing to see here! #f1 #factoryvisit #redbullracing #mclarenf1 #joemacari #joemacarievents #halowproject b

A post shared by Damon Hill (@96f1champ) on Dec 18, 2019 at 5:03pm PST