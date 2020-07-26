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Prema Powerteam

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IT Prema Powerteam

  • Team name Prema Powerteam
  • Base - Italy
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1983
  • Podiums -
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

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