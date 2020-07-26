Prema Powerteam
Prema Powerteam
- Team name Prema Powerteam
- Base - Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1983
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 1,131 comments on Prema Powerteam
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Prema Powerteam
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On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Mick Schumacher (GER...
Jul 4 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, BELGIUM - AUGU...
Aug 30 2019Album
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On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Robert Shwartzman (RUS) PREMA Racing. 04.07.2020. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 1, Spielberg, Austria, Saturday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Saturday - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Saturday Formula 2 Formula Two F2 Austria Austrian Zeltweg Spielberg July 04 4 07 7 2020 Action Track
Jul 4 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Mick Schumacher (GER) PREMA Racing. 04.07.2020. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 1, Spielberg, Austria, Saturday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Saturday - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Saturday Formula 2 Formula Two F2 Austria Austrian Zeltweg Spielberg July 04 4 07 7 2020 Action Track
Jul 4 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Robert Shwartzman (RUS) PREMA Racing. 04.07.2020. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 1, Spielberg, Austria, Saturday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Saturday - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Saturday Formula 2 Formula Two F2 Austria Austrian Zeltweg Spielberg July 04 4 07 7 2020 Action Track
Jul 4 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Robert Shwartzman (RUS) PREMA Racing. 04.07.2020. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 1, Spielberg, Austria, Saturday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Saturday - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Saturday Formula 2 Formula Two F2 Austria Austrian Zeltweg Spielberg July 04 4 07 7 2020 Action Track
Jul 4 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Mick Schumacher (GER) PREMA Racing. 03.07.2020. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 1, Spielberg, Austria, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Friday - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Friday Formula Two Formula 2 F2 Spielberg Austria Austrian Zeltweg July 03 3 07 7 2020 Action Track
Jul 3 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 Championship Mick Schumacher (GER) PREMA Racing. 03.07.2020. FIA Formula 2 Championship, Rd 1, Spielberg, Austria, Friday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com Copyright: XPB Images Motor Racing - FIA Formula 2 Championship - Friday - Spielberg, Austria xpbimages.com Spielberg Austria Friday Formula Two Formula 2 F2 Spielberg Austria Austrian Zeltweg July 03 3 07 7 2020 Action Track
Jul 3 2020Album
On screen:
FIA Formula 2 SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, BELGIUM - AUGUST 30: Mick Schumacher (DEU, PREMA RACING) during the Spa-Francorchamps at Spa-Francorchamps on August 30, 2019 in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. (Photo by Gareth Harford / LAT Images / FIA F2 Championship) FIA Formula 2 Gareth Harford Belgium FIA Formula 2
Aug 30 2019Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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124350000
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32933504105
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Binotto: F1 seat for Schumacher dependent on F2 progress
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has spoken on the possibility of an F1 seat for Mick Schumacher for next season, saying it will depend on his success this season in F2. S...26 Jul 2020 10:02
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F3: Qualifying: Vesti claims pole for Styrian Feature Race
Frederik Vesti has taken pole position for the second round of the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season, edging out David Beckman by one-tenth of a second. The Danish driver had his origi...10 Jul 2020 14:44
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F2: Schumacher hoping to 'make plan A work' in 2020 F2 season
Prema driver Mick Schumacher has opened up on his plans for the 2020 Formula 2 season but admitted he has no idea what he will do if he cannot seal a drive in F1. The German dr...13 Jan 2020 09:42
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F2: Fighting for the championship 'obviously a mindset' - Schumacher
Prema driver Mick Schumacher has explained his desire to fight for the top positions in Formula 2 in 2020 as he hopes to move further up the grid. The German driver had a good ...03 Jan 2020 10:32
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F2: Gelael to return to F2 in Hungary
Sean Gelael will return to Formula 2 racing in Hungary after pulling out of the races at Silverstone on short notice. Gelael was penalised after practice following a coming tog...26 Jul 2019 14:05
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F2: Gelael pulls out of Silverstone races
Sean Gelael will not take part in the two Formula 2 races this weekend, Prema has confirmed. The team stated on Twitter that the Indonesian driver has been withdrawn from the t...13 Jul 2019 16:22
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F2: Sprint Race: Sette Camara wins, Schumacher storms to fourth
Sergio Sette Camara has won his first race of the 2019 Formula 2 championship, holding off the Uni-Virtuosi of Luca Ghiotto to take the win and 15 points. Louis Deletraz ...30 Jun 2019 11:43
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F2: Gelael disqualified from qualifying after knocking over marshals
Sean Gelael has been officially disqualified from the Formula 2 qualifying session after he knocked down two marshals during the session. The Indonesian driver stopped on the c...26 Apr 2019 17:06
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F2: New Formula 2 cars shakedown at Magny-Cours
The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...14 Feb 2018 15:16
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F2: Sean Gelael joins Prema Racing for 2018
Prema is delighted to announce that Sean Gelael will drive for the team in the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship. A 21-year-old from Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelael is an experi...20 Nov 2017 10:57
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Column: Charles Leclerc: The real deal
Every so often we get a talent that sweeps through the junior categories, picking up eyes and fans as they go along. They get the experts talking and excitement starts to brim o...21 Jul 2017 09:57
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F3: 2017 entry list confirmed
The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...20 Mar 2017 18:39
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F3: Another Ferrari junior joins Prema
Prema Powerteam have signed Ferrari junior Guan Yu Zhou for the 2017 European Formula Three Championship. The Chinese driver joins former-Red Bull man Callum Ilott at the Itali...12 Dec 2016 17:50
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F3: Ralf Aron switches to Hitech
Formula Three race winner Ralf Aron will switch to Hitech for the 2017 season, leaving Prema Powerteam. Aron competed in his first season of the series in 2016, winnig a r...10 Dec 2016 15:36
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F3: Honda junior set for F3 seat
Tadasuke Makio is being touted for a European Formula Three drive at Prema Powerteam next year, according to Autosport. The Honda junior recently tested with the Italian team f...08 Nov 2016 15:18
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F3: European Formula Three round-up
The final round of the FIA Formula Three championship took place this weekend at Hockenheim, with three races spread across the weekend. All three races were won by Canadian La...16 Oct 2016 16:48
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GP2: Antonio Giovinazzi: "I couldn't be happier right now"
Antonio Giovinazzi won the GP2 feature race at Malaysia, taking the lead of the championship standings. The Italian had to get by team mate Pierre Gasly and Sergey Sirotki...01 Oct 2016 10:26
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GP2: Antonio Giovinazzi disappointed about missing pole position
Antonio Giovinazzi continued to impress at Malaysia after placing his car on the front row of the grid behind his team-mate Pierre Gasly. But the FIA Formula Three European cha...30 Sep 2016 13:33
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GP2: Alex Lynn wins German sprint race
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...31 Jul 2016 11:11
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GP2: Antonio Giovinazzi: "I pushed too late"
Antonio Giovinazzi claimed another GP2 podium but is ruing his mistake of not pushing Pierre Gasly for the win earlier. "It was a good race for me and a good start," ...23 Jul 2016 18:00
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GP2: Pierre Gasly: "The race was really difficult"
Pierre Gasly was delighted with his performance as he won his second GP2 race of the season. He is also looking to make the best of P8 tomorrow and gain as many points as possib...23 Jul 2016 17:48
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GP2: Pierre Gasly wins Hungary feature race
Pierre Gasly has won the first race of the GP2 weekend ahead of his team mate Antonio Giovinazzi and ART driver Sergey Sirotkin. Gasly converted his pole position into his seco...23 Jul 2016 17:31
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GP3: Matthew Parry tops the timesheets in practice
Matthew Parry finished practice at the Hungaroring in first place after setting a time of 1 minute 33.484 seconds, marginally ahead of the ART of Nirei Fukuzumi. Championship l...22 Jul 2016 18:38
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GP2: Pierre Gasly tops Practice in Hungary
Pierre Gasly has topped the timesheets at the Hungaroring for the GP2 practice session. PREMA driver Gasly set a time of 1 minute 27.138 seconds, beating Alex Lynn by just...22 Jul 2016 12:39
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GP2: Norman Nato tops first GP2 practice in Baku
GP2 christened the now Baku City Circuit with the first official session on the circuit on Friday morning. First practice in Baku for the Formula One feeder series was topped b...17 Jun 2016 13:39
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F3 team Prema linked with possible F1 entry
The next new team for F1 could now be on the horizon, according to Germany's Auto Bild Motorsport. The publication suggested that Prema Powerteam, a lower-category Italian o...24 May 2016 12:15
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Lance Stroll makes switch from Ferrari to Williams
Lance Stroll has been selected by Williams Martini Racing to join its Young Driver Development Programme. The Montréal-born teenager, who turned 17-years-old last month (...27 Nov 2015 09:44
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Mick Schumacher completed F3 test this week
Michael Schumacher's son looks set to move just one step away from F1 in 2016. 16-year-old Mick made his single-seater debut in German Formula 4 this year, but in recent day...13 Nov 2015 10:45
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Now Mercedes makes a move for Mick Schumacher
Ferrari and Mercedes may each be making early overtures to Mick Schumacher, the 16-year-old son of F1 legend and record world champion Michael. In 1994, the Benetton team lined ...12 Nov 2015 12:24
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Ocon will test two-year old Lotus E20 at Valencia
Lotus F1 Team Junior driver Esteban Ocon will test a two-year old Lotus F1 Team E20 as part of his ongoing development programme and as a reward for winning the FIA Formula 3 Ch...14 Oct 2014 14:42
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Lotus has nine talents in development program for 2014
Lotus F1 Team, in partnership with Gravity Sport Management, is proud to announce the Lotus F1 Junior Team drivers for 2014. Nine drivers drawn from eight countries will compete...03 Apr 2014 16:43
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F3: Marciello shines in dreadful weather at Monza
The dreadful weather conditions in Monza did nothing to stop Raffaelo Marciello's (Prema Powerteam) domination. Even though the red flag hung out because of the pouring rain ...25 Mar 2013 09:30
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F3: FIA happy with full field for European Championship
The FIA Formula 3 European Championship has attracted a fully subscribed entry with 30 cars representing 12 teams. These young motor sport hopefuls will go head-to-head all over...06 Mar 2013 16:41
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F3: Masters: Will Felix Rosenqvist be able to defend his title?
This weekend, the tradition-rich 'RTL GP Masters of Formula 3' is going to lure the best European Formula 3 drivers to the Dutch North Sea coast. At the 4.307-kilometre Circuit ...12 Jul 2012 14:40
26 Jul 2020 10:02
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10:02F1
10 Jul 2020 14:44
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14:44F3
13 Jan 2020 09:42
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09:42F2
03 Jan 2020 10:32
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10:32F2
26 Jul 2019 14:05
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14:05F2
13 Jul 2019 16:22
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16:22F2
30 Jun 2019 11:43
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11:43F2
26 Apr 2019 17:06
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17:06F2
14 Feb 2018 15:16
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15:16F2
20 Nov 2017 10:57
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10:57F2
21 Jul 2017 09:57
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09:57F1
20 Mar 2017 18:39
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18:39F3
12 Dec 2016 17:50
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17:50F3
10 Dec 2016 15:36
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15:36F3
08 Nov 2016 15:18
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15:18F3
16 Oct 2016 16:48
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16:48F3
01 Oct 2016 10:26
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10:26GP2
30 Sep 2016 13:33
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13:33GP2
31 Jul 2016 11:11
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11:11GP2
23 Jul 2016 18:00
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18:00GP2
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17:48GP2
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17:31GP2
22 Jul 2016 18:38
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18:38GP3
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12:39GP2
17 Jun 2016 13:39
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13:39GP2
24 May 2016 12:15
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12:15F1
27 Nov 2015 09:44
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09:44F1
13 Nov 2015 10:45
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10:45F1
12 Nov 2015 12:24
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12:24F1
14 Oct 2014 14:42
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14:42F1
03 Apr 2014 16:43
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16:43F1
25 Mar 2013 09:30
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09:30F3
06 Mar 2013 16:41
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16:41F3
12 Jul 2012 14:40
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14:40F3
History Prema Powerteam
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Driver#
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Prema Racing
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2026
12
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9
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8
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2025
12
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9
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8
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2024
12
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9
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8
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2023
9
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8
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2022
9
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2021
9
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2020
9
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2019
9
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10
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2018
-
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2017
2
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1
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Racing
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2016
20
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21
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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Prema Powerteam
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DateGrand PrixQR
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23 - 24 Jun11
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25 - 26 May111
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12 - 13 May11
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14 - 15 Apr13
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25 - 26 Nov1
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30 - 1 Oct1
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2 - 3 Sep1
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26 - 27 Aug1
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29 - 30 Jul8
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22 - 23 Jul1
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8 - 9 Jul1
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1 - 2 Jul17
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17 - 18 Jun1
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26 - 27 May11
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13 - 14 May3