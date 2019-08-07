user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Verstappen 'doesn't care' if his race wins are exciting or boring

  • Published on 07 Aug 2019 11:54
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen insists he 'doesn't care' if his race wins are exciting or if they come from steady, controlled races.

The Dutchman's first victory this year came at the Austrian Grand Prix, when he overtook Charles Leclerc with just over two laps left to run.

In Germany, Verstappen held the lead for over half of the race, while the action kicked off around him.

MOREVerstappen: Hamilton's charge shows Mercedes still dominant | Hamilton: No better feeling than racing 'great driver' Verstappen

With seven wins now to his name, the Red Bull driver says that he is happy whenever he comes out of a Grand Prix on top, regardless of if it was an exciting run to the line or not.

"Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. Last year at Mexico wasn't exactly thrilling and I just like winning. I don't care if it's exciting or not, as long as you win it then that's the most important thing."

Verstappen still eyeing improvements despite strong form

Verstappen has impressed many with his driving over the last 12 months, and has had a strong opening half to the 2019 season.

With two wins and a further three podiums to his name this year, Verstappen says that he is still learning a lot, despite not being a rookie anymore. 

"I think last year, from the second half of the season, it was good. Of course, it can always be better but I think over the years you learn how to become better. 

"I think through experience, all the races I've done, I'm definitely not a rookie anymore with 90+ starts.

I only did one year in F3 and getting into F1 was a big jump so I guess you make a few mistakes that others make in F2 or wherever they have driven. I'm still getting better and I'm only 21.

"I guess consistency," he said when asked where he thinks he can improve. "Knowing when to peek, when to take a risk, when not to, all these kind of things. I always try to bring the results back and score the points."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Max Verstappen a championship contender in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
438
2
Ferrari
288
3
Red Bull Racing
244
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
43
6
Renault
39
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
8
Racing Point
31
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
cour-pic
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar