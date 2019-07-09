user icon
Norris: It would be a shame to lose 'insane' Silverstone

  • Published on 09 Jul 2019 16:29
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris believes it would be a shame to lose a track as "insane" as Silverstone from the Formula 1 calendar.

Heading into the British Grand Prix this weekend, doubt lingers over the future of the event as Silverstone doesn't have a contract in place past the 2019 race.

Norris, who is driving at his home race for the first time as an F1 driver this weekend, is keen to see the event remain on the calendar. 

"I think it would be a shame. I'm sure the atmosphere is going to be more different from what I'm used to. It's an awesome track, a majority or all of the drivers, I'm sure Silverstone is their favourite, top five at least.

"It would be a shame. I think a lot of people like it, especially in Formula 1 nowadays, it's insane, especially on a qualifying lap. Last year, the crowd was a pretty good turn out.

"It would be a shame but let's just hope it doesn't happen." 

Home race means a lot to Norris

But while it currently remains on the calendar the 2018 Formula 2 runner-up insists that he will enjoy the atmosphere for the weekend.

“Going to my first home race as an F1 driver means quite a lot to me," he stated."I’ve done a lot of racing there before in the junior formulae but having a home race in Formula 1 is totally different.

"I can’t wait to see all the fans dressed in papaya, experience the atmosphere and enjoy the weekend."


Replies (3)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,886

    It would, but I'm not as mortified with losing Silverstone as I am e.g Austria, Belgium, Suzuka, Singapore or any of the other tracks. It's a shame for sure, and I'd much rather get rid of the French track or the snooze fest named Abu Dhabi.

    • Jul 9 2019 - 17:40
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,787

      I actually wanted Silverstone to go mainly to slap the BRDC accross the face. I will keep repeating it. The British GP is sold out every year. The British people pay top dollar to come every year. What the hell is missing? Certainly not an F1 problem. It's a promoter problem. The business is good. Somehow they appear to not be making money.

      Furthermore, I agree with you that there are worse races to lose as well. But this one would hurt. It's a good one.

      • Jul 9 2019 - 19:04
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,886

      Oh yes, not saying I won't miss it, I will. But as you say I kinda look at all of this and wonder how they still fail to profit. It reminds me of how the current game publishers push de facto gambling onto kids alongside their 60$ price tags, multiple special editions, preorders and sponsordeals with Mountain Dew and Totino's and Doritos the lot and yell "games are so expensive to make". If you cannot earn money by just selling the product what you have made, you've done goofed and kinda deserve to go out of business.

      • Jul 9 2019 - 19:40

