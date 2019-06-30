Giovinazzi 'really happy' after bagging first career point

Antonio Giovinazzi says he's 'really happy' after picking up the first point in his Formula 1 career, crossing the line in P10.

Giovinazzi managed to qualify inside the top ten on Saturday, and held onto a points paying position when he crossed the line, where he finished just behind his teammate Kimi Raikkonen .

The Italian is hoping to continue his strong momentum with upgrades that are coming at the British Grand Prix in two weeks.

"Finally, my first point of the season," the Alfa Romeo driver said. "I'm really happy with that, with two cars in the top ten. McLaren it seems so far is stronger than us. But in Silverstone, we'll have a new upgrade.

"We're going the right way like we did in Paul Ricard, making a lot of steps so hopefully we can be close to them.

"It was a really close race and it was nice to give some pressure to Kimi. But we need to take the positives from the weekend, the cars in Q3 and the cars in the top ten, so really happy."

Giovinazzi denied that he ever felt under pressure after not picking up points before this, but insisted that it was only the media, not the team, that as applying pressure to him.

"The pressure was coming from you guys (media), every weekend with questions like 'when are you getting the first point'. But I was relaxed, the performance was improving race by race.

"We need to keep working hard and be there every race."