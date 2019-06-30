user icon
Giovinazzi 'really happy' after bagging first career point

  • Published on 30 Jun 2019 17:33
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Antonio Giovinazzi says he's 'really happy' after picking up the first point in his Formula 1 career, crossing the line in P10.

Giovinazzi managed to qualify inside the top ten on Saturday, and held onto a points paying position when he crossed the line, where he finished just behind his teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

MOREAlfa Romeo fined over fuel temperature on Giovinazzi's car

The Italian is hoping to continue his strong momentum with upgrades that are coming at the British Grand Prix in two weeks. 

"Finally, my first point of the season," the Alfa Romeo driver said. "I'm really happy with that, with two cars in the top ten. McLaren it seems so far is stronger than us. But in Silverstone, we'll have a new upgrade.

"We're going the right way like we did in Paul Ricard, making a lot of steps so hopefully we can be close to them.

"It was a really close race and it was nice to give some pressure to Kimi. But we need to take the positives from the weekend, the cars in Q3 and the cars in the top ten, so really happy."

Giovinazzi denied that he ever felt under pressure after not picking up points before this, but insisted that it was only the media, not the team, that as applying pressure to him. 

"The pressure was coming from you guys (media), every weekend with questions like 'when are you getting the first point'. But I was relaxed, the performance was improving race by race.

"We need to keep working hard and be there every race."


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,773

    Kudos for doing a solid race. But I think he's more than proven that he's at best a solid midfield driver. At worst, he's a backmarker driver in a midfield car

    • + 0
    • Jun 30 2019 - 20:29
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,832

      Agreed. I can't help but wonder what other driver I'd like to see in that car. Gio is likely just a stopgap before someone else snatches that seat.

      • + 0
      • Jun 30 2019 - 20:41
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,773

      There is a lot of talent without racing seats. But none of those are in the Ferrari Academy. I still think Ocon and Vandoorne are solid drivers that should be in F1. Not superstars, but solid drivers that can ocasionally shine.

      Also, this is the wrong thread to discuss but... Gasly. Wtf. How long before they demote him. Kvyat was demoted for A LOT less than what Gasly has done. I get that there is no obvious junior replacement, but frankly I think that Albon would certainly do a better job than Pierre. Then, I might be proven wrong and Pierre might get a free year with Toro Rosso instead of RBR being his last team in F1.

      • + 0
      • Jun 30 2019 - 21:35

show sidebar