Verstappen: No fundamental problem with RB15

Max Verstappen says there are no fundamental issues with the RB15 as Red Bull works to catch up and return to winning ways.
While it made improvements over the last two years, 2019 has seen Red Bull slip back in the wake of new aerodynamic regulations.
The energy drink squad has bagged two podium finishes with Verstappen, however its pace in Canada was far from competitive, as it almost found itself beaten by McLaren in qualifying.
Verstappen says that Red Bull is searching for "more grip", but knows that other teams are also searching for the same solution.
"We need more grip but everyone wants that," he said. "You want to always go faster through corners, it's not like we have a fundamental problem or anything, it's just trying to add things to the car that give you more grip.
"When you get more grip, it's better for the tyres. As we saw last year, we were really good in the race. It meant we had a really good car, looked after the tyres quite well. Just need a step but more top speed as well."
Although he admitted that Honda needs to make a "bigger step with the engine", Verstappen denied that Red Bull's lack of pace this season is solely due to the Japanese manufacturer, or the way the engine is implemented at the rear of the car.
The Dutchman says the new aerodynamic regulations for the 2019 season took away Red bull's aero advantage that it seemingly held over its rivals.
"I don't think it's because the Honda engine has come in the back," Verstappen affirmed. "It's just the new regulations with the front wing and rear wing. With the front wing especially, it became a lot more basic.
"But we were able to control everything that was happening with the front wing last year and the year before. So that took a bit of our strength away.
"We have to fine tune around it, maybe at the beginning of the season we have not optimised that, but it takes a bit of time to get back on top of that."
Sadtomato
Posts: 16
I see no reason to doubt what Max says so the new regs had the effect of making it even harder for the teans to catch up with Mercedes and Ferrari. Good work FIA !
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,579
Well it's down to the teams to produce the right car
Ram Samartha
Posts: 710
The consensus in the paddock seems to be that the front wing spec regulation this season has helped the racing. I don't think it really has made it harder to catch Ferrari and Mercedes. They had to deal with the new spec as well, and RB is typically the best at tricking out their aero package. It really does seem to come down to producing the right car. Whether you blame the team or the engine or the regulations, Red Bull hasn't come up with the car.
calle.itw
Posts: 6,832
I don't think Ferrari was benefitted by it either, in fact I think that could be why they are lagging behind. Die Deutsche Maschine is once again coming out like a tank with nukes which are on fire and the fire is made out of pure malice.
DutchF1
Posts: 11,379
Nog ff de volgende updates afwachten...
calle.itw
Posts: 6,832
Yeah, power doesn't seem to be the only area they are behind at. There are the wings, but it seems like they are struggling with tyres the same way the Ferrari teams do.
boudy
Posts: 1,106
Looks like Mercedes has had the most favoured changes applied, the struggled with the tyres last year and they were the ones pushing for an thinner tyre. At the moment it looks like anything that Mercedes wants they get.
The main issue with the RB15 is the engine, redbull is still very strong around bends. RBR knows that they can't afford to lose Honda and that's why they are absorbing the lack of speed issue.
If the Honda has more power they can run more wing, they will get quicker on straights. Even if they didn't run more wing they would still get quicker on straights and have great cornering speed.