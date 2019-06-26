Verstappen: No fundamental problem with RB15

Max Verstappen says there are no fundamental issues with the RB15 as Red Bull works to catch up and return to winning ways.

While it made improvements over the last two years, 2019 has seen Red Bull slip back in the wake of new aerodynamic regulations.

MORE: Technical Analysis: French revolutions for Ferrari and Red Bull

The energy drink squad has bagged two podium finishes with Verstappen, however its pace in Canada was far from competitive, as it almost found itself beaten by McLaren in qualifying.

Verstappen says that Red Bull is searching for "more grip", but knows that other teams are also searching for the same solution.

"We need more grip but everyone wants that," he said. "You want to always go faster through corners, it's not like we have a fundamental problem or anything, it's just trying to add things to the car that give you more grip.

"When you get more grip, it's better for the tyres. As we saw last year, we were really good in the race. It meant we had a really good car, looked after the tyres quite well. Just need a step but more top speed as well."

Lack of pace not down to Honda

Although he admitted that Honda needs to make a "bigger step with the engine", Verstappen denied that Red Bull's lack of pace this season is solely due to the Japanese manufacturer, or the way the engine is implemented at the rear of the car.

The Dutchman says the new aerodynamic regulations for the 2019 season took away Red bull's aero advantage that it seemingly held over its rivals.

"I don't think it's because the Honda engine has come in the back," Verstappen affirmed. "It's just the new regulations with the front wing and rear wing. With the front wing especially, it became a lot more basic.

"But we were able to control everything that was happening with the front wing last year and the year before. So that took a bit of our strength away.

"We have to fine tune around it, maybe at the beginning of the season we have not optimised that, but it takes a bit of time to get back on top of that."