Mercedes sets launch date for its 2019/20 Formula E car

  • Published on 15 Aug 2019 11:06
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes has announced that it will officially present its first Formula E car on September 11th next month.

The German manufacturer will enter under its own name for the sixth season of the all-electric racing series, having competed as HWA Racelab in the 2018/19 championship.

Mercedes has not yet confirmed who will form its line-up, with Gary Paffett and Stoffel Vandoorne holding racing duties for the HWA team last season.

The new Mercedes car will be launched in Frankfurt in just under a month's time, and will see Toto Wolff, Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, attend alongside its two drivers and team principal. 

The latest season of Formula E kicks off in November in Saudi Arabia around the Ad-Diriyah Street Circuit, with the venue hosting a double-header to start of the year.

The 2019/20 campaign will also end with a double-header, set in London. 

Mercedes has confirmed that it has not signed anyone up for the new season, however the latest driver to be thrown into the frame is Nyck de Vries, the current Formula 2 championship leader.

De Vries drove the Mercedes Formula E car earlier this week, and could be back behind the wheel of the car before the end of the month. 

GPToday.net confirmed in May that de Vries is driving the Mercedes F1 team's simulator this year, after he was released from McLaren.


Replies (1)

  • Dert38

    Posts: 70

    And i thought maybe now things will be different (we will know what's different in not abusively looking cars you know, q.v. grand theft auto iv vol. 1)

    • + 0
    • Aug 15 2019 - 13:44


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

