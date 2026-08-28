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What Verstappen really said about his Red Bull future

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What Verstappen really said about his Red Bull future

Max Verstappen has acknowledged his Red Bull contract extension through 2030 comes with a sobering reality: the next two years will require "gritting teeth" as the team navigates a difficult competitive phase. The four-time world champion revealed that conversations about Formula 1's future direction, not just team loyalty, played a decisive role in committing his career to Milton Keynes.

Speaking to Viaplay ahead of his home race at Zandvoort, Verstappen offered a candid assessment of what persuaded him to sign despite months of speculation linking him to both McLaren and Mercedes. His answer was not a triumphant declaration of Red Bull's superiority, but a measured bet on long-term regulatory direction and the people around him.

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"Ultimately it was the people within the team. And of course the conversations, also with Formula 1, about the future of the sport," Verstappen said. "This year and maybe the next two years, it will be a bit of gritting teeth with the whole product. And then we hope that in the future it will get better with the car, the battery, and those kinds of things."

No guarantees on competitive recovery

The Dutchman was equally frank about the absence of assurances. Red Bull cannot promise him a return to dominance, and Verstappen knows it. "But with the team, you don't know that. Ultimately it's our goal to get back to the top as quickly as possible. I do think this season is going to be difficult, but I think we've already understood a lot of things that aren't optimal about this year's car. Hopefully we can change that for next year."

His remarks suggest Red Bull's recent struggles are not superficial. The team has identified fundamental weaknesses in the current package, weaknesses that will not be resolved mid-season. Whether those lessons translate into a competitive 2026 car under new power unit regulations remains an open question, one Verstappen himself cannot answer with certainty.

Zandvoort crash compounds difficult period

The contract extension was announced just days before Zandvoort, a race that underscored Red Bull's current predicament. Verstappen qualified poorly and attempted to recover positions on the opening lap. In the final corner, he lost control and hit the barriers heavily, suffering significant damage. The incident left him sixth in the championship standings with 112 points, a stark contrast to the commanding leads he enjoyed in recent title campaigns.

For a driver who has spent the past three seasons winning at will, the shift in competitive balance is unmistakable. Verstappen's willingness to commit long-term despite this downturn reflects either deep confidence in Red Bull's infrastructure or a calculated judgment that rival options offer no better prospects over the next regulatory cycle. His comments suggest both factors are at play.

The 2026 bet

Verstappen's reference to "the whole product" and future improvements to the car and battery points directly to Formula 1's 2026 technical regulations. The sport will introduce overhauled power units with a greater reliance on electrical energy recovery, alongside revised aerodynamic rules intended to improve racing. Red Bull is developing its own power unit in partnership with Ford, a project that carries both risk and potential reward.

The timing of Verstappen's extension suggests he has received enough clarity on Red Bull's 2026 programme to believe in its viability, even if immediate results remain elusive. His acknowledgment that "gritting teeth" will be required indicates he understands the next two seasons may offer little in the way of silverware. Whether that patience pays off in 2026 and beyond will define the final chapter of his career.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,557
  • Podiums 131
  • Grand Prix 245
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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