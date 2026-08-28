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Why Max Verstappen's 2030 Red Bull contract might not be final

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Why Max Verstappen's 2030 Red Bull contract might not be final

Max Verstappen's new Red Bull contract through 2030 may not be the career-defining commitment it appears, according to Sky Sports analyst Bernie Collins. The former strategist believes the four-time world champion will have routes out of the deal if he chooses to leave, and that financial negotiations can override any contractual commitment in Formula 1. Collins' assessment undercuts the narrative that Verstappen's extension has definitively closed the door on a future move to Mercedes or McLaren.

Verstappen ended months of speculation last week by signing a new deal that keeps him at Red Bull until the end of 2030. The announcement appeared to settle a transfer saga that had linked him with both Mercedes and McLaren, while rumours of internal tension at Red Bull during 2024 had fuelled doubts about his long-term future in Milton Keynes. The fresh commitment was widely interpreted as a show of faith in Red Bull's ability to remain competitive through the next regulation cycle.

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Collins, however, does not view the contract as binding in practical terms. She told the Sky Sports F1 podcast that exit mechanisms are standard in agreements between top-tier drivers and teams, particularly when motivation becomes a factor. The former strategist pointed to the reality that retaining a disengaged driver serves neither party, regardless of what the paperwork says.

Why exit clauses protect both sides

"In every contract there is an escape clause," Collins explained. "Especially with a team and a driver, if the driver no longer wants to race, if Max decides he's done and wants to leave, then there is no point in keeping him. You're not getting the maximum out of him while you're paying him an astronomical salary to underperform."

Collins framed the issue as a matter of resource allocation. Paying Verstappen tens of millions per season only makes financial sense if he remains fully committed to delivering race wins and championship challenges. Red Bull would gain little from forcing an unmotivated driver to honour a contract when performance has become compromised. The same logic applies in reverse; if Verstappen's ambitions no longer align with Red Bull's trajectory, holding him to the deal risks a toxic dynamic.

Money always finds a solution

Beyond formal exit clauses, Collins believes the real mechanism for any early departure will be financial. "There is one hundred percent certainty that there is a clause in the contract to get out of it," she said. "But we also all know that in this world it's about money. So if Max wants to leave, or another team wants him, there is a sum that can sort that out before 2030, regardless of what the contract says."

Her analysis reflects a broader truth in Formula 1, where contract buyouts and negotiated releases are common when a driver's market value or personal ambitions shift. Ferrari paid Carlos Sainz to leave McLaren early in 2021. Mercedes secured Lewis Hamilton from McLaren in 2013 despite an existing contract. If Verstappen decides in 2027 that Red Bull can no longer provide a championship-winning car, and Mercedes or another team presents a credible alternative, the 2030 end date becomes a negotiating point rather than a fixed boundary.

What it means for Verstappen's next move

Collins' remarks will do little to discourage the belief that Verstappen's future remains fluid. Red Bull has locked in his signature, but the deal does not eliminate the risk of a future departure if the team's competitiveness declines or if another opportunity emerges. The 2026 regulation changes, which introduce new power unit rules, represent the next major inflection point. If Red Bull struggles with the new engine formula while a rival thrives, Verstappen's commitment may be tested sooner than 2030 suggests. For now, the contract provides stability. Whether it delivers finality is another question entirely.

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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,557
  • Podiums 131
  • Grand Prix 245
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
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